Man trolls Instagram scammer, gives him a taste of his own medicine. Watch

Instagram is used by millions of people across the globe. This photo and video-sharing app is one of the most prominent social media sites that people love using. However, this platform is also being exploited by scammers who try to collect a person's data by hacking their accounts. But, recently, when an Instagram hacker contacted a person and warned them that their account was hacked, the scammer was not expecting to get trolled. Snapshot of man trolling Instagram scammer.(Instagram/@Daniel Fratello)

What happened when the scammer contacted the man?

In a video shared by Instagram user Daniel Fratello, he shares how an Instagram scammer contacted him and told him that he is blocked out of his Instagram account. If he needs to recover it, he would need to send his username and password. Then later, Daniel provides them with a fake password. After a while, when Daniel trolls the scammer a little, the scammer seems to have gotten angry and again demands the username and password. Later, Daniel says that he wants to speak to their manager. The scammer then says that there is no manager and they would need to deal with them only. We won't give away all the fun; check out what happens at the end below:

Watch the video of Daniel Fratello trolling the Instagram scammer here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. The share has also received over 35,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Several have also commented on the video.

Check out the reactions to this video here:

An individual wrote, "Went from formal to confusion to wholesome to outrage to confusion to wholesome to outrage to confusion to rage to wholesome and ended with rage." A second added, "I haven't laughed that much in a long time." A third commented, "Loved them messaging nicely. Hearts are now required with any customer support messages." "Oh my god you crack me up!!! You made my day friend," shared a fourth.

