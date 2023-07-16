Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering 90,000 camera lens from Amazon

Most of us shop online because of the affordability and convenience it offers. With just a few clicks, we can order products from the comfort of our homes rather than going to the market. Online shopping not only saves time but also allows us to compare prices and select the best product at the lowest price. However, this comes with its own set of disadvantages. From delayed deliveries to receiving wrong or damaged products, people share many horror stories on social media. Recently, a man took to Twitter to share how he received a different product after ordering a ₹90,000 camera lens from Amazon. Man received a bag of quinoa seeds after ordering a camera lens from Amazon. (Twitter/@arunkmeher)

“Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap,” wrote Twitter user Arun Kumar Meher while sharing pictures on the micro-blogging platform. The picture shared on Twitter shows a box of Sigma lenses. However, the box surprisingly contains a transparent bag filled with quinoa seeds. In a note addressed to Amazon, Meher shares that he ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5.

Meher later shared an update saying that Amazon is investigating the case. “@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the item Meher received here:

Since being shared on July 7, the tweet has been viewed over 1.3 lakh times, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many shared similar ordeals in the comments section of the post. A few suggested buying high-end items offline.

Here’s what people have to say after going through the tweet:

A Twitter user wrote, “Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine,” while another added, “This is not new. Many times I encountered the same problem. Some times resolved, some times not. So before taking delivery I open the box then accept it, if they’re ok with it then ok with me if not then I don’t accept it. Dodh ka jala chas bhi funk funk kar pita hai (once bitten, twice shy).” “Why on earth would you or any of the others I can see in this thread buy a high value item online?? They tamper with EVERYTHING at the warehouse. My 5 litre floor cleaner jar and even my muesli pack was opened. I have complained multiple times to no avail,” claimed a third. A fourth added, “Same here. Amazon sent me a defective mobile phone. When I asked for a return, they pointed fingers towards the manufacturer and later the seller. While Amazon collected the money.”

A few even suggested buying valuable items from shops rather than e-commerce sites, saying, “Buy camera, lenses, and their accessories in local rather than amazon, you can get good discounts for high prices lenses etc.” “Never going to buy expensive items on @amazonIN,” expressed another.

