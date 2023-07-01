Zomato delivery man gives chocolate with every order on his birthday, then Zomato does this

Most of us do something special on our birthdays. While many of us choose to celebrate it with our loved ones, others mark it by bringing smiles and joy to those in need. From distributing treats among children to donating to a charity or going on a road trip, people engage in various activities to celebrate and make the day memorable. Recently, a delivery man from Mumbai celebrated his birthday and how. He not only delivered orders on his birthday but also included chocolate with each one of them to celebrate his special day. He even shared a picture of the same on his Instagram account, and it is winning people’s hearts left and right. The image shows the delivery agent and the order with a bar of chocolate. (Instagram/@feat_karan)

On his birthday, Karan Jairaj Apte took to Instagram to share two pictures with the caption, “Today’s my birthday so I distributed chocolates with every order I delivered!” Alongside, he added the hashtag #zomato. In the first picture, he can be seen posing for a selfie, while the second picture is of an order with chocolate included in it.

After Apte’s birthday post went viral, Zomato sent him a cake to mark his birthday. Sharing a picture of the cake, Apte wrote, “@zomato thank you for this delicious cake. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”

Cadbury too sent him a box full of chocolates. He thanked the company and wrote, “Box full of chocolates. Thank you so much @cadburydairymilkin for this amazing gift. Much love.”

In yet another post, Apte shared that his team took him out for lunch and celebrated his birthday. He also thanked everyone for tagging Zomato in his post.

The post, since being shared on June 21 on Instagram, has accumulated over 3,800 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user wrote, “This happened to land on my feed. Can’t scroll now without saying happy birthday to you.” “@zomato this gem needs to be rewarded for his good deed,” added another. A third commented, “Nice gesture.” “What a grand birthday. This is grander in every sense,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “That’s so sweet. Belated happy birthday.” What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture?

