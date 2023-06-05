Home / Trending / WhatsApp scammer teaches man a 'valuable lesson' on life and money, Twitter agrees

WhatsApp scammer teaches man a 'valuable lesson' on life and money, Twitter agrees

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 05, 2023 01:25 PM IST

A Twitter user recently shared their conversation with a WhatsApp scammer. Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral.

WhatsApp is a widely-used instant messaging application with users from around the world. From sending messages, pictures, and documents to even music or recordings, one can easily do things over Whatsapp. However, this platform is also being exploited by scammers who try to swindle individuals. But, in a turn of events, when a WhatsApp scammer contacted a person, their conversation turned into a 'valuable lesson' on life and money.

The screenshot of the conversation between Twitter user Mahesh and WhatsApp scammer.(Twitter/@mister_whistler)
The screenshot of the conversation between Twitter user Mahesh and WhatsApp scammer.(Twitter/@mister_whistler)

Also Read: Man online shopping for underwear accidentally shares screen with colleagues, see how they react

Twitter user Mahesh shared a post recounting the experience, stating, "A WhatsApp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today." Mahesh also shared screenshots of the conversation with the scammer. The scammer initially inquired about having some of Mahesh's time and proceeded to discuss their company and work. In response, Mahesh said that he wants to make friends who are not "two-faced." As the conversation progressed, the scammer wrote, "Making friends is good, but making money is even better. Life is not solely about love and friends. Consider your own survival in this world."

Take a look at their full conversation here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 4000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This conversation is worth a lot bro." A second added, "These people are more honest than people I see and encounter every day. Talking with them is more real than the people I see around. Love him." "Scammer got philosophical real quick." Many others in the comments section also added that they have also received similar messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp life lesson twitter Mahesh WhatsApp + 3 more
whatsapp life lesson twitter Mahesh WhatsApp + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out