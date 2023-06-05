WhatsApp scammer teaches man a 'valuable lesson' on life and money, Twitter agrees

WhatsApp is a widely-used instant messaging application with users from around the world. From sending messages, pictures, and documents to even music or recordings, one can easily do things over Whatsapp. However, this platform is also being exploited by scammers who try to swindle individuals. But, in a turn of events, when a WhatsApp scammer contacted a person, their conversation turned into a 'valuable lesson' on life and money. The screenshot of the conversation between Twitter user Mahesh and WhatsApp scammer.(Twitter/@mister_whistler)

Twitter user Mahesh shared a post recounting the experience, stating, "A WhatsApp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today." Mahesh also shared screenshots of the conversation with the scammer. The scammer initially inquired about having some of Mahesh's time and proceeded to discuss their company and work. In response, Mahesh said that he wants to make friends who are not "two-faced." As the conversation progressed, the scammer wrote, "Making friends is good, but making money is even better. Life is not solely about love and friends. Consider your own survival in this world."

Take a look at their full conversation here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 4000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This conversation is worth a lot bro." A second added, "These people are more honest than people I see and encounter every day. Talking with them is more real than the people I see around. Love him." "Scammer got philosophical real quick." Many others in the comments section also added that they have also received similar messages.