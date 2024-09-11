Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles lashes out at CMA Awards for Cowboy Carter snub

Beyonce was shut out of the Country Music Association Awards nominations after her country album, Cowboy Carter, received zero nominations. Now the singer's father, Mathew Knowles, is expressing his disappointment at this move. In an interview with TMZ, the executive slammed the snub and said ‘it’s still sometimes a white and Black thing.’ (Also read: Beyonce snubbed big time at Country Music Association Awards 2024: Zero nominations despite history-making album) FILE - Beyonce's Cowboy Carter did not pick up any nominations. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What Beyonce's father said

Beyonce's father said, “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements, it’s still sometimes a white and black thing. In America, there’s no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures.”

He went on to add that Beyonce's snub “speaks for itself.”

More details

Beyonce's 2024 record, which she intentionally branded as a ‘Beyonce album’ instead of a 'Country album' ahead of its March 29 release, made history this year. It went on to retain its top spot for four weeks at the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart – making her the first Black woman to crack this untouchable milestone.

Earlier in March, in a post on Instagram, Beyonce had said that the album was ‘born out of an experience.’ “Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history,” she said.

Morgan Wallen became the leading nominee for the 2024 CMA Awards, with seven. Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton followed closely with five nods each. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson each had four nominations. Meanwhile, the nominees for new artist of the year are Moroney, Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Zach Top and Bailey Zimmerman.