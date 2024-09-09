Beyonce snubbed big time at Country Music Association Awards 2024: Zero nominations despite history-making album

Unfortunately, the Country Music Association Awards had no plans of mending fences with Beyonce this year. The CMAs again failed to accord the ‘Cowboy Carter’ musician with respect despite her birthing one of the year's biggest country albums. Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Queen Bey's 2024 record, which she intentionally branded as a ‘Beyonce album’ instead of a “Country album" ahead of its March 29 release, made history this year, spending four weeks atop the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart – making her the first Black woman to crack this untouchable milestone. Off the same album, her lead single, ‘Texas Hold Em,’ also made her the first Black woman to firmly hold the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart – a feat spanning a whopping ten weeks.

Beyonce's sour experience with the Country Music Association Awards

Despite restarting a new chapter around Black artists' claim to the genre, which often shunned the community from mainstream limelight, Beyonce has once again been shut out by the CMAs. One can't help but let loose the skeletons shut deep inside the record-smashing artist's closet when, in 2016, the same awards series shamed her for performing ‘Daddy Lessons’ alongside Dixie Chick, pigeonholing her artistic essence to a pop artist and nothing beyond that.

Her latest album, revisiting the cultural conversations around musical roots, also presumably addressed the old heart-breaking CMAs moment, subjecting her to “criticism (she) faced when (she) first entered this genre,” as highlighted in her March Instagram post. However, the circle of artistic life again fell flat on September 9, when the nominations for the 2024 Country Music Association Awards again barred her from a well-deserved post among other candidates.

Her March post, while introducing the narrative bent of her album's musical storyline, not only reminded fans that ‘Cowboy Carter’ was a “continuation of Renaissance” but also a five-year-in-the-making reminder of "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Other newcomers still nominated despite previous claims against Beyonce

Although the iconic songstress initially qualified for categories like single of the year, song of the year, album of the year, female vocalist of the year, music event of the year and entertainer of the year, her 2024 snub circles back to the past with more bitter undertones than ever. Eight years ago, numerous country music community gatekeepers treated her to heavy backlash, some even petitioning for a boycott of her CMA performance. Ultimately, her “Daddy Lessons” performance was kept off the association's official website.

On the contrary, Post Malone, who is also not a legacy country artist but released his first genre album this year, was welcomed with open arms, landing a spot on the nominees list. Meanwhile, Shaboozey – who particularly shot to fame with his two “Cowboy Carter” features – also scored his first-ever CMA nod.

2024 Country Music Association Awards nominees

New Artist of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman

Shaboozey

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Zach Top

Mitchell Tenpenny

Musician of the Year

Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar

Tom Bukovac - Guitar

Charlie Worsham - Guitar

Rob McNelley - Guitar

Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle

Entertainer of the Year

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Kelsea Ballerini

Kacey Musgraves

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Old Dominion

Lady A

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brother Osbourne

Dan + Shay

The War and Treaty

Maddie & Tae

Brooks & Dunn

Musical Event of the Year

“I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (Ft Morgan Wallen)

“Man Made a Bar” by Morgan Wallen (Ft Eric Church)

“Cowboys Cry Too” by Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan (Ft Kacey Musgraves)

“you look like you love me” by Ella Langley (ft Riley Green)

Music Video of the Year

“Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson

“I'm Not Pretty” by Megan Moroney

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson

“I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (ft Morgan Wallen)

“The Painter” by Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“I Had Some Help”

“White Horse”

“Burn It Down”

“Dirt Cheap”

“The Painter”

Album of the Year

“Higher” by Chris Stapleton

“Leather” by Cody Johnson

“Fathers & Sons” by Luke Combs

“Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves

“Whitsitt Chapel” by Jelly Roll

Single of the Year

“Dirt Cheap” by Cody Johnson

“Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson

“White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

“I Had Some Help" by Post Malone (ft Morgan Wallen)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

This is a developing story.