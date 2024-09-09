Beyonce snubbed big time at Country Music Association Awards 2024: Zero nominations despite history-making album
Country Music Association Awards' disrespect for Queen Bey extended well into 2024 following the notorious 2016 controversy.
Unfortunately, the Country Music Association Awards had no plans of mending fences with Beyonce this year. The CMAs again failed to accord the ‘Cowboy Carter’ musician with respect despite her birthing one of the year's biggest country albums.
Queen Bey's 2024 record, which she intentionally branded as a ‘Beyonce album’ instead of a “Country album" ahead of its March 29 release, made history this year, spending four weeks atop the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart – making her the first Black woman to crack this untouchable milestone. Off the same album, her lead single, ‘Texas Hold Em,’ also made her the first Black woman to firmly hold the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart – a feat spanning a whopping ten weeks.
Beyonce's sour experience with the Country Music Association Awards
Despite restarting a new chapter around Black artists' claim to the genre, which often shunned the community from mainstream limelight, Beyonce has once again been shut out by the CMAs. One can't help but let loose the skeletons shut deep inside the record-smashing artist's closet when, in 2016, the same awards series shamed her for performing ‘Daddy Lessons’ alongside Dixie Chick, pigeonholing her artistic essence to a pop artist and nothing beyond that.
Her latest album, revisiting the cultural conversations around musical roots, also presumably addressed the old heart-breaking CMAs moment, subjecting her to “criticism (she) faced when (she) first entered this genre,” as highlighted in her March Instagram post. However, the circle of artistic life again fell flat on September 9, when the nominations for the 2024 Country Music Association Awards again barred her from a well-deserved post among other candidates.
Her March post, while introducing the narrative bent of her album's musical storyline, not only reminded fans that ‘Cowboy Carter’ was a “continuation of Renaissance” but also a five-year-in-the-making reminder of "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”
Other newcomers still nominated despite previous claims against Beyonce
Although the iconic songstress initially qualified for categories like single of the year, song of the year, album of the year, female vocalist of the year, music event of the year and entertainer of the year, her 2024 snub circles back to the past with more bitter undertones than ever. Eight years ago, numerous country music community gatekeepers treated her to heavy backlash, some even petitioning for a boycott of her CMA performance. Ultimately, her “Daddy Lessons” performance was kept off the association's official website.
On the contrary, Post Malone, who is also not a legacy country artist but released his first genre album this year, was welcomed with open arms, landing a spot on the nominees list. Meanwhile, Shaboozey – who particularly shot to fame with his two “Cowboy Carter” features – also scored his first-ever CMA nod.
2024 Country Music Association Awards nominees
New Artist of the Year
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Shaboozey
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
- Zach Top
- Mitchell Tenpenny
Musician of the Year
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Tom Bukovac - Guitar
- Charlie Worsham - Guitar
- Rob McNelley - Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
Entertainer of the Year
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Kacey Musgraves
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Little Big Town
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
- Old Dominion
- Lady A
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brother Osbourne
- Dan + Shay
- The War and Treaty
- Maddie & Tae
- Brooks & Dunn
Musical Event of the Year
- “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (Ft Morgan Wallen)
- “Man Made a Bar” by Morgan Wallen (Ft Eric Church)
- “Cowboys Cry Too” by Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
- “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan (Ft Kacey Musgraves)
- “you look like you love me” by Ella Langley (ft Riley Green)
Music Video of the Year
- “Dirt Cheap" by Cody Johnson
- “I'm Not Pretty” by Megan Moroney
- “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson
- “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (ft Morgan Wallen)
- “The Painter” by Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
- “I Had Some Help”
- “White Horse”
- “Burn It Down”
- “Dirt Cheap”
- “The Painter”
Album of the Year
- “Higher” by Chris Stapleton
- “Leather” by Cody Johnson
- “Fathers & Sons” by Luke Combs
- “Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves
- “Whitsitt Chapel” by Jelly Roll
Single of the Year
- “Dirt Cheap” by Cody Johnson
- “Watermelon Moonshine” by Lainey Wilson
- “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton
- “I Had Some Help" by Post Malone (ft Morgan Wallen)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
This is a developing story.
