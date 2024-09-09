Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sing their hearts out, but Kelce’s moustache hits a 'roasting' sour note

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance, holding hands as they entered, the US Open. The two were spotted rocking animatedly to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness during the game in New York City on Sunday. The two pulled animated faces at each other and played air guitar as they jammed to the track. While the couple was lost in their own world, their little act caught the attention of many but what distracted everyone was Kelce’s appearance at the game. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce adorably jam to a track at the US Open but fans get distracted by the latter's appearance. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce’s appearance at the US Open

Taylor and Kelce's short jamming session in their suite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with PDA moments. The Lover singer dramatically sang her heart out along with Kelce. The US Open shared a video of the couple swaying to the rhythms. In the video, Taylor can be seen dancing and enjoying a drink alongside Kelce and others present in the box. The video was captioned, “A vibe” by the the US Open account.

Several found Kelce and Taylor’s act adorable but others could not help but get distracted by the former’s appearance at the game. Kelce wore a polo shirt with a Gucci cardigan and a designer bucket hat. Fans could not help but notice his new handlebar moustache under his designer headgear.

Many mocked his appearance at as one user wrote, “Hat and a moustache.” A second user wrote on social media, “He looks older with the stache,” while a third wrote, “He looks like he's about to do a p**no,” as reported by The Mirror.

Meanwhile, Taylor was spotted wearing a red and white Reformation summer dress and finished off her look with gold jewellery and black sunglasses. The couple was joined by Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes’s wife Brittany Mahomes who was recently criticised for liking Donald Trump’s post and displaying her outspoken support for him.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift end feud rumours

Many were sure that Taylor would avoid Brittany after her Trump controversy as the singer has spoken about her support for Democrats in the past. The rumours also alleged a rift between the two as Brittany and Taylor sat in different boxes at the game in Arrowhead Stadium. However, the rumours were put to rest as the two shared a warm hug at the US Open and confirmed they are still best friends. The two have been spotted together at the games several times since the NFL season 2023.