Beyoncé Birthday Special: A complete list of every record Queen Bey has broken

Beyoncé celebrates her 43rd birthday today, marking yet another year in a career that has profoundly reshaped the music industry. Her newest album Cowboy Carter proved her intact ability to defy expectations and reinforces a truth that has been evident throughout her three-decade career: Beyoncé operates on her terms, challenging industry norms and redefining what it means to be an artist. Throughout her journey, she has achieved numerous firsts and set world records that have solidified her legacy. In honour of her birthday, let's highlight some of the most significant records she has broken. A complete list of every record Queen Bey has broken

Most awards won by a female artist

Beyoncé surpassed the record previously held by Sir Georg Solti, a classical conductor, with her 2022 album Renaissance. She now boasts 32 Grammy Awards, with many more likely to come. This achievement cements her status as one of the greatest artists of her generation.

Most Grammy nominations ever

Along with having the most Grammys in her possession, Beyoncé is also tied with her husband, rap legend Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations, with each receiving 88 nods. She remains the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.

The briefest tour among the top 10 highest-grossing tours

According to Billboard Boxscore, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour set records as the briefest tour among the top 10 highest-grossing tours ever. She stands out as the only woman, the only Black artist, and the only American solo act on the list. The tour, which concluded on October 2023, grossed $141.8 million in Europe and $438 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Most Grammy nominations in a single year for a female artist

Apart from Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé holds the current record for receiving 10 Grammy nominations in a single year. Hill achieved this in 1999, while Beyoncé reached this milestone in 2010 with her album I Am... Sasha Fierce.

Most Grammy awards won in a single year by a female artist

Beyoncé and Adele share the record for the most Grammy Awards won in a single year by a female artist, each taking home six awards. Beyoncé’s victories included Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), among others, further solidifying her place in music history.

Fastest-selling album on iTunes

Beyoncé's self-titled album Beyoncé made history as the fastest-selling album on the iTunes Store, both in the United States and globally. In just three days, it sold an astounding 828,773 digital copies worldwide, shattering the previous record of 580,000 set by Justin Timberlake's 20/20 Experience in March 2013.

Beyoncé's achievements not only highlight her extraordinary talent but also her ability to continuously evolve and push boundaries.