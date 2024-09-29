Menu Explore
New anime schedule for October week 1 and where to watch: New Bleach season, Dan Da Dan…

ByAshima Grover
Sep 29, 2024 03:25 PM IST

The first week of October is packed with back-to-back anime releases, from Dan Da Dan and Blue Box on Netflix to Bleach on Hulu and Danmachi on Crunchyroll.

It's time to turn the page to the chapter filled with 2024 fall adventures as we bid a series of anime titles farewell. Some of the most anticipated anime releases are scheduled to start streaming in October. The first week of the Halloween month itself is packed with back-to-back premieres, introducing viewers to genre-diverse fictional worlds.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 and Dan Da Dan are slated for an October week 1 premiere.

Be it a slice-of-life sports trajectory in Blue Box, an explosive action blockbuster in Dan Da Dan, isekai feels in a new Sword Art Online season or the continuation of the beloved Bleach franchise, the October week 1 roster boasts a long list of anime shows you don't want to miss out. Granting easy access to the fans, most of these premieres will stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix. For others, you can head over to HIDIVE or Hulu/Disney+ libraries.

Here are most of the October week 1 anime releases with confirmed streaming details.

Also read | Demon Slayer, JJK, Makoto Shinkai films screenings, J-pop performances and more at Delhi anime fest this weekend

Check out the October week 1 anime lineup

  • Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Re: Zero Season 3

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Demon Lord, Retry! R

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

  • Loner Life in Another World

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: HIDIVE

  • Blue Box

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Netflix

  • Rurouni Kenshin - Kyoto Disturbance-

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • 365 Days to the Wedding

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Good Bye, Dragon Life

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Also read | Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale delayed: Release date, where to watch and more

  • Trillion Game

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Negative Positive Angler

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: US theatres

  • The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Danmachi / Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: HIDIVE

  • Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • You are Ms Servant

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

  • Ranma ½

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Netflix

  • MF Ghost Season 2

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Netflix

  • Love Live! Superstar Season 3

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

 

