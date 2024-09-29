New anime schedule for October week 1 and where to watch: New Bleach season, Dan Da Dan…
The first week of October is packed with back-to-back anime releases, from Dan Da Dan and Blue Box on Netflix to Bleach on Hulu and Danmachi on Crunchyroll.
It's time to turn the page to the chapter filled with 2024 fall adventures as we bid a series of anime titles farewell. Some of the most anticipated anime releases are scheduled to start streaming in October. The first week of the Halloween month itself is packed with back-to-back premieres, introducing viewers to genre-diverse fictional worlds.
Be it a slice-of-life sports trajectory in Blue Box, an explosive action blockbuster in Dan Da Dan, isekai feels in a new Sword Art Online season or the continuation of the beloved Bleach franchise, the October week 1 roster boasts a long list of anime shows you don't want to miss out. Granting easy access to the fans, most of these premieres will stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix. For others, you can head over to HIDIVE or Hulu/Disney+ libraries.
Here are most of the October week 1 anime releases with confirmed streaming details.
Check out the October week 1 anime lineup
- Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
Release date: Tuesday, October 1
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
Release date: Tuesday, October 1
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Let This Grieving Soul Retire
Release date: Tuesday, October 1
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Re: Zero Season 3
Release date: Wednesday, October 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Season 2
Release date: Wednesday, October 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Demon Lord, Retry! R
Release date: Wednesday, October 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
Release date: Wednesday, October 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix
- Loner Life in Another World
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: HIDIVE
- Blue Box
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Netflix
- Rurouni Kenshin - Kyoto Disturbance-
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- 365 Days to the Wedding
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Good Bye, Dragon Life
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Trillion Game
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Negative Positive Angler
Release date: Thursday, October 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Look Back (anime film)
Release date: Friday, October 4
Where to watch: US theatres
- The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians
Release date: Friday, October 4
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Danmachi / Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
Release date: Friday, October 4
Where to watch: HIDIVE
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2
Release date: Friday, October 4
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Saga -
Release date: Saturday, October 5
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- You are Ms Servant
Release date: Saturday, October 5
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Release date: Saturday, October 5
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3
Release date: Saturday, October 5
Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+
- Ranma ½
Release date: Saturday, October 5
Where to watch: Netflix
- MF Ghost Season 2
Release date: Sunday, October 6
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2
Release date: Sunday, October 6
Where to watch: Netflix
- Love Live! Superstar Season 3
Release date: Sunday, October 6
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
