New anime schedule for October week 1 and where to watch: New Bleach season, Dan Da Dan…

It's time to turn the page to the chapter filled with 2024 fall adventures as we bid a series of anime titles farewell. Some of the most anticipated anime releases are scheduled to start streaming in October. The first week of the Halloween month itself is packed with back-to-back premieres, introducing viewers to genre-diverse fictional worlds. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 and Dan Da Dan are slated for an October week 1 premiere.

Be it a slice-of-life sports trajectory in Blue Box, an explosive action blockbuster in Dan Da Dan, isekai feels in a new Sword Art Online season or the continuation of the beloved Bleach franchise, the October week 1 roster boasts a long list of anime shows you don't want to miss out. Granting easy access to the fans, most of these premieres will stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix. For others, you can head over to HIDIVE or Hulu/Disney+ libraries.

Here are most of the October week 1 anime releases with confirmed streaming details.

Check out the October week 1 anime lineup

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Release date: Tuesday, October 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Re: Zero Season 3

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Demon Lord, Retry! R

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Release date: Wednesday, October 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Loner Life in Another World

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Blue Box

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Rurouni Kenshin - Kyoto Disturbance-

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

365 Days to the Wedding

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Good Bye, Dragon Life

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Trillion Game

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Negative Positive Angler

Release date: Thursday, October 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: US theatres

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Danmachi / Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2

Release date: Friday, October 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Saga -

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

You are Ms Servant

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

Ranma ½

Release date: Saturday, October 5

Where to watch: Netflix

MF Ghost Season 2

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Live! Superstar Season 3

Release date: Sunday, October 6

Where to watch: Crunchyroll