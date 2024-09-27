Demon Slayer, JJK, Makoto Shinkai films screenings, J-pop performances and more at Delhi anime fest this weekend

Living in Delhi, wondering where to head out this weekend, and also happen to be an anime enthusiast? If you check all three boxes, you're in for major luck and high doses of entertainment and fun. Crunchyroll is firing up the anime fever in the Indian capital with Mela! Mela! Anime Japan (MMAJ), a vibrant cultural celebration organised by the Japan Consulate in Delhi. Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 (non-ticketed) and Jujutsu Kaisen O (ticketed) screenings will be held at the Japanese Film Festival / Mela! Mela! Anime Japan in Delhi (India) this weekend.

Billed as an unforgettable experience for Otakus and Japanese culture lovers alike, this immersive anime fest boasts a fun-tastic lineup of J-pop performances, anime screenings, fan activities, and a chance to bag exclusive merchandise, among other highlights.

Crunchyroll swag bags.(Crunchyroll)

What to expect from the Delhi anime fest?

Mark your calendars! The Crunchyroll booth will be set up in Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, Delhi, for the two-day extravaganza from Saturday, September 28, to Sunday, September 29. Fans attending the event will be teleported to the world of anime magic with interactive experiences. Memorable highlights include the Blue Lock Game and a special photo-op station, which will allow you to win exciting prizes and materialise your memory of the day with printed keepsakes.

Catering to the mainstream anime agenda, Crunchyroll will also host an exclusive fan screening of the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Season 4).

The well-recognised anime brand will also open the door to back-to-back ani-song performances with live entertainment from Japan as J-pop band spira spica takes the stage. The music act’s official YouTube channel describes its concept as: “A solo project by vocalist Mikaha, a smiley girl who naturally makes everyone around her smile.”

DJ Kazu at Mumbai Comic Con with Crunchyroll.(Crunchyroll)

Furthermore, DJ Kazu, who recently mesmerised the Mumbai Comic Con audience, will be back with electrifying melodies across both days. The EDM hitmaker also returned to Aniplex Online Fest 2024 this month.

If nothing else, fans visiting the Crunchyroll booth will have earned the chance to snag exclusive swag bags filled with anime goodies, such as postcards, stickers and other surprises.

Anime screenings at Japan Film Festival 2024

Although the event is marked as “free entry,” some screenings may have charges and are “ticketed.” These theatrical releases include multiple anime films mastered by legendary Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai: Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume. Other PVR releases, exclusively to be screened at Pacific Mall, are Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Spy X Family Code: White. Grab your tickets while you still can!

Entry to other non-ticketed screenings (Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1, Attack on Titan, 5 Centimetres per Second and more) at the Japanese Film Festival 2024 is registration-based (at the venue).

Check out the detailed Mela Mela Anime Japan timetable here.

Head over to the official MMAJ Instagram page to find out more.