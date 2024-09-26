Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale delayed: Release date, where to watch and more

Oshi no Ko Season 2 premiered in July, and its final arc is on the verge of its conclusion. However, the wait this week will be longer than usual. Following Episode 12's release on September 25, official sources revealed that the Season 2 finale will not be hitting TV screens per its usual weekly schedule. With anticipation at an all-time high, the last episode of the latest season will follow a different timetable. A still from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12.

Before the fans jump on to the final episode, they will be treated to a live broadcast called “Ichigo Production's Kitchen - Private Edition - ” on Monday, September 30 at 9 pm. Ruby Hoshino and Mem-cho voice actors Yurie Igoma and Rumi Okubo will lead this session. And, so what if the Oshi no Ko anime season is at its end? A live-action movie and TV series is all set to expand the franchise later this year. The Amazon Prime drama series premieres on November 28, while the Oshi no Ko film will be out in Japanese theatres on December 20.

GEMM’s “Fatale” served as the show’s opening theme for the sequel. On the other hand, Hitsujibungaku's “Burning” is the new season’s ending song. The forthcoming episode will be the overall 24th entry of the series after this week's “Reunion” episode.

Oshi no Ko’s official plotline reads:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 13 release date and time

The much-awaited Season 2 finale will roll out three months after the anime sequel's premiere on July 3. The overall Episode 24 of the Oshi no Ko series will be released on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. JST.

Where to watch the Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale?

35 Japanese stations nationwide will broadcast the final episode of the season. Oshi no Ko Episode 24 will sequentially start airing on Tokyo MX and ABEMA from 7 pm KST. Subsequently, the BS11 premiere will follow at 8 pm and so on. After that, Television Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and other local television networks will continue airing it.

The international streaming window is relatively small for viewers, who can tune into the series only on HIDIVE. Nevertheless, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and other platforms will stream the finale in select locations.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 recap

According to the official website, the synopsis for the previous episode, “Reunion,” reads: “Aqua visits Miyazaki for the first time in over a decade, the place where Goro and Sarina once lived and where Aqua and Ruby were born, and follows Goro's tracks. Meanwhile, Ruby keeps her feelings for Goro hidden in her heart...”