Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

Oshi No Ko Season 2 is at its end with its new episode scheduled to be released this week. Fans are eager to watch how the anime will end and if all their answers will be answered. In the previous episode, Aqua Hoshino went on a shopping trip with Kana Arima and soon after tried to break off his relationship with Akane Kurokawa. While this conversation took place, Akane realised that Aqua's story about his father was flawed. The episode ended with the viewers getting a glimpse of the real biological father of the Hoshino twins Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, September 25.(@oshinoko_global/X)

Also Read: HYBE’s acquisition of PR firm tied to Johnny Depp, Justin Baldoni & more sparks concerns in K-pop fans

When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 be released?

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, September 25. The episode is scheduled at 11 pm (JST) and will be simul-casted for international fans. The time of the episode's release will differ due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Fans eager to watch the next episode can look at the following schedule to catch the episode before the spoilers, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Wednesday September 25 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Wednesday September 25 British Summer Time 3 pm Wednesday September 25 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday September 25 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Wednesday September 25 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Wednesday September 25 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday September 25 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday September 25

Where to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 12?

The episode will be available on local TV networks such as BS1, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto after the first broadcast on TOKYOMX. Fans in other countries can catch the show on OTT platforms such as HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time. MediaLink has licensed the anime and will avail the new episode for the Asia-Pacific region.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi will tie the knot again in a grand wedding: Details inside

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12?

Despite being on the verge of a breakup, Aqua invites Akane on a trip to Miyazaki along with the B-Komachi idol group. Thus it can be expected that she will join them. The trip may also force Aqua to think hard about who he wants to spend his life with as he has some feelings for Kana but is also having a hard time letting go of Akane.