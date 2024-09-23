2024 Fall anime slate to check on Crunchyroll: Dan Da Dan, Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Snow Saga, Demon Lord and others

Crunchyroll has officially announced the list of anime titles it will be simulcasting for international audiences this Fall. The slate includes brand-new introductions as well as continuing episodes of ongoing shows and upcoming sequels to previously loved and familiar anime adaptations like Blue Exorcist, Sword Art Online, MF Ghost, Natsume's Book of Friends, Dragon Ball and more. Dan Da Dan and the new season of Blue Exorcist will be simulcast on Crunchyroll this October.(Crunchyroll)

In addition to these forthcoming premieres, new weekly episodes of the series continuing from the Summer 2024 chapter include Delico's Nursery (Wednesday), True Beauty (Wednesday), One Piece (Saturday) and Tower of God Season 2 (Sunday).

Crunchyroll 2024 Fall anime slate

September 30

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan

Animation studio: Felix Film and GA-CREW

Based on: Light novels by Jaki

Plot: “Noel is the grandson of legendary Seeker Overdeath and dreams of surpassing his strength. But it turns out that Noel is nothing but a Talker, the weakest class of them all. Undeterred, he uses his silver tongue to gather allies, develop cunning strategies, and form the greatest clan around. Now, as the most notorious Talker, Noel will do whatever it takes to claim supremacy.”

October 1

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Animation studio: Drive

Based on: Marcey Naito's manga of the same name

Plot: “Uryu Kamihate is a high school student hoping to enroll in Kyoto University’s medical school. After beings taken in by the chief priest at Amagami Shrine, he is told he must marry one of three maiden sisters—Yae, Yuna, or Asahi—to live at, and one day inherit, the Amagami Shrine. Kamihate will need to sweep one of the maidens off her feet in this story of romance, friendship, and fun.”

I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

Animation studio: Maho Film

Based on: Izumi Okido's isekai fantasy light novel series

Plot: “This young girl hates all those goodie-two-shoes heroines. So when she’s reincarnated as Alicia, the villain in her favourite fantasy dating sim, it’s like a dream come true! There’s just one problem: the more she tries to be evil, the more the prince seems to fall for her. Alicia will have to work much harder if she ever wants to become the world’s greatest villainess.”

Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Animation studio: ZERO-G

Based on: Tsukikage's fantasy light novel series

Plot: J-Novel Club describes it as: “It’s the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let’s become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn’t cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai’s fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!”

October 2

Demon Lord, Retry! R

Animation studio: Gekko

Based on: Kurone Kanzaki's isekai fantasy light novels

Plot: “Akira Oono finds himself in the world of Infinity Game as the last boss and his favourite character, the Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. After meeting Aku, Luna, and other friends along the way, the Demon Lord begins a new journey to find a spell that can take him back to the real world. The story of the Demon Lord continues in this next chapter!”

KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Animation studio: UNEND

Based on: An original concept by Yoko Taro

Plot: “Same school, new rivals. The students of Suezane Yuai Academy use their special powers in competition for the coveted title of “God.” After Goro succeeded in stopping Kyo and Ryo, he lost his powers. But in that moment, he remembered his true wish. The fierce battle royale continues as allies become enemies and friends become foes in the fight for the godly title and throne.”

October 3

Animation studio: Science SARU

Based on: Yukinobu Tatsu's Shonen Jump+ manga

Plot: “When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world.”

Rurouni Kenshin - Kyoto Disturbance-

Animation studio: LIDENFILMS

Based on: Nobuhiro Watsuki's manga

Plot: "During the upheaval of the Bakumatsu Era, there was an Imperialist warrior feared as the "Hitokiri Battosai." However, upon the arrival of the new era the Battosai disappeared from the public eye, leaving behind just his legend of the strongest Revolutionary warrior."

365 Days to the Wedding

Animation studio: Asahi Productions

Based on: Tamiki Wakaki's rom-com seinen manga

Plot: “Takuya and Rika work at the same travel agency in Tokyo and are both happily introverted and single. But their company is opening a new branch in Alaska next year, and employees without a spouse will be recruited to work there. Desperate to avoid the move, and though they’ve hardly spoken before, they decide to fake an engagement. Can these quiet coworkers become a convincing couple?”

Mecha Ude: Mechanical Arms

Animation studio: TriF Studio

Based on: Original anime concept

Plot: “Hikaru’s ordinary middle school life takes a thrilling turn when he encounters Alma, an alien entity resembling a mechanized limb called Mecha Ude. Alma, a member of a rare species, is fleeing from a sinister group hunting their kind down in search of one possessing unparalleled power. Tasked by the resistance group ARMS, this unlikely duo will embark on a perilous journey to save the Mecha Ude.”

Good Bye, Dragon Life

Animation studio: SynergySP and Vega Entertainment

Based on: Hiroaki Nagashima's fantasy light novel series

Plot: “Long ago, the most ancient of divine dragons was slain by a human. The mighty dragon accepted its death when suddenly, it was reborn as Dolan, a man who lives in a quiet village. While spending another peaceful day toiling in the fields, he meets Celina, a half-human, half-snake creature looking for a partner. The unlikely duo become friends, but challenges lie ahead that threaten their new bond.”

Trillion Game

Animation studio: MADHOUSE

Based on: Riichiro Inagaki's manga

Plot: “Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they’ll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?”

Negative Positive Angler

Animation studio: NUT

Based on: Original anime

Plot: “Tsunehiro’s life isn’t easy. After a doctor gives him two years to live and debt collectors come knocking, he falls from a bridge. In the knick of time, Hana and her crew spot Tsunehiro and pull him to safety. Before returning, they anchor offshore to fish and Tsunehiro catches a huge sea bass in a bout of beginner’s luck. As his apartment building crumbles, Tsunehiro’s new life begins to unfold!”

October 4

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

Animation studio: JC Staff

Based on: Yuzuki Akasaka's novels

Plot: “At Letran Magic Academy, two unlikely friends share one dream: to become magicians. Kurumi is an average girl who’s a bit naive, while Yuzu is the distinguished daughter of a noble magician family. They need to get into a special magician training class, but they fail the entrance exam! All hope seems lost until mysterious homeroom teacher Minami Suzuki arrives, and their luck takes a sudden turn.”

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2

Animation studio: A-1 Pictures

Based on: Spin-off novels by Keiichi Sigsawa and Kohaku Kuroboshi

Plot: "Now finding themselves entering a new battle royale death match tournament that was announced out of the blue. LPFM is eyed as the top favourite candidate team to win, but the team will have to endure several rigorous ordeals to get there: a playing field that sinks into the ocean with the passage of time, an [UNKNOWN] area hidden in the middle of the map, and an anonymous team conspiracy. In addition to all of this, all players will have to follow some shocking special rules if they want to play the game and win…"

October 5

Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Saga -

Animation studio: Studio VOLN

Based on: Kazue Kato's manga

Plot: “Brothers Rin and Yukio head to Lake Towada in Aomori to search for Shura, who had suddenly disappeared. There, they find Shura’s birthplace – the place where Shiro became her guardian. As their search continues, Rin and Yukio discover the fate that awaits Shura. Meanwhile, Lightning, one of the Arch Knights, arrives at the Japan Branch of the Knights of the True Cross and begins his investigation into the Illuminati. Lightning deduces that everything began on the “Blue Night,” as he gradually steps into the dark side of the Knight of the True Cross….”

You are Ms Servant

Animation studio: Felix Film

Based on: Shotan's manga series

Plot: “Hitoyoshi, a high school kid who lives alone, hears a knock on his door. He opens it to find a strange girl offering to be his maid. She has beautiful black hair, graceful manners, and…a dark past as an assassin. But despite her deadly background and lack of household skills, Hitoyoshi takes her in. As she adjusts to her new life, she begins to experience emotions she’s never felt before.”

October 6

MF Ghost Season 2

Animation studio: Felix Film

Based on: Shuichi Shigeno's Kodansha manga

Plot: “Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!”

October 7

Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7

Animation studio: Shuka

Based on: Yuki Midorikawa's manga

Plot: “Natsume Takashi has the ability to see spirits, which he has long kept secret. However, once he inherits a strange book that belonged to his deceased grandmother, Reiko, he discovers the reason why spirits surround him.”

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2

Animation studio: Diomedea

Based on: Akira Amano's mystery manga

Plot: “Ron Kamonohashi was once regarded as a genius at the top detective training academy. But after a fatal mistake, he was expelled and forbidden to become a detective. Years later, police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on Ron’s door seeking help on a serial murder case. He finds Ron, now a messy-haired recluse, who agrees. Together, this mismatched detective team begins solving their first mystery!”

After-School Hanako-kun

Animation studio: Lerche

Based on: Aidalro's manga

Plot: “The spirit Hanako-kun and his human assistant, first-year student Nene Yashiro, keep the peace between supernatural forces and the students of Kamome Academy. When they’re not fighting to maintain balance between the living and spirit worlds, how do they spend their time? Join Hanako-kun and Nene on their adventures after school!”

October 9

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

Animation studio: JC Staff

Based on: Sarasa Nagase's fantasy light novels

Plot: “Jill breaks out of prison the night before she’s set to be executed by her fiancé, Crown Prince Gerald. She’s struck by an arrow while escaping, but instead of dying, she’s transported six years into the past—to the night she and Gerald met. Desperate to alter fate, she instead proposes to the first man she sees, Hadis Teos Rave, her enemy in the future. This is her last chance to get it right!”

October 10

Nina the Starry Bride

Animation studio: Signal.MD

Based on: Rikachi's Kodansha manga

Plot: “Nina never imagined she would be at the center of a royal deception. She’s had a rough start in life as an orphan in the castle town of Fortna. But when Prince Azure notices that her deep blue eyes look the same as the late Princess Alisha’s, he ordains that she takes her place and marry the Prince of Galgada. Despite this uncertain fate, she finds joy in knowing someone finally needs her.”

October 11

Animation studio: Toei Animation

Based on: The late Akira Toriyama's original story and character designs

Plot: “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the ‘Demon Realm’?”

October 12

Demon Lord 2099

Animation studio: JC Staff

Based on: Daigo Murasaki's cyberpunk isekai light novels

Plot: “Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilization has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers—nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking!”

October 13

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Animation studio: C2C

Based on: Ryosuke Fuji's manga

Plot: “Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets?”

Source: Crunchyroll Press Release