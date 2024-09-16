Aniplex Online Fest 2024 key highlights: Solo Leveling Season 2, Dark Moon, and More

The much-anticipated anime fest, Aniplex Online Event 2024, dropped some major announcements within its beginning hours. The event began at 8 pm (PDT) on Sunday, September 15. The event, available to stream for free on YouTube, turned out to be an absolute treat for anime fans as it rolled out new anime announcements and releases of sequels to popular anime. The fest is filled with amazing musical acts and a crazy lineup of anime announcements. Major announcements including new anime releases and sequels were made during the Aniplex Online Fest 2024.(@aniplexUSA/X)

Here are the key highlights of Aniplex Fest 2024:

Here are the most jaw-dropping reveals from Aniplex 2024. This year's fest has set the stage for an electrifying year ahead. Get ready for some major excitement in the anime world.

Solo Leveling Season 2 and theatrical surprise

The anime announced the premiere of the much-awaited season 2 of Solo Leveling. The anime sequel will premiere in January 2025 and release a key visual of the anime as well. The anime surprised fans with the theatrical release of Solo Leveling theatrical release which will feature a recap of season 1 of the anime and the first two episodes of the anime’s sequel. The film will be released in November this year. The animation series will be officially available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

The anime revealed its premiere date, October 4, 2024. The animation series will be officially available to stream on Crunchyroll. During the Aniplex fest, a key visual and a second promo trailer of the anime were also released. The opening theme song, GG by ReoNA, was also unveiled during the event.

UniteUp! Anime premiere announcement

The premiere announcement for the anime UniteUp was made during the Aniplex Fest. The anime is set to premiere in January 2025. A new trailer of the anime was released to make the premiere announcement which also featured the opening theme titled, Uni:Birth. The animation series will be officially available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist- Beyond the Snow Saga

It is time to travel to the dark side as the Blue Exorcist announced the release date of Blue Exorcist- Beyond the Snow Saga. The dark mystery of the Blue Night will unfold on October 5 and be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The opening theme is titled Re Rescue by Reol.

Fate/Strange Fake world premiere announcement

The Fate/Strange Fake announced the anime’s world premiere is scheduled for November 2024 in Los Angeles. The premiere was announced as part of Date’s 20th Anniversary Showcase. The anime also released character visual volumes 1 and 2 during the Aniplex event. The character visuals featured Tine and Archer & Silver Wolf and Lancer. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar with ENHYPEN

The new anime Dark Moon: The Blood Altar was announced during the Aniplex Fest 2024. It will be a treat for both anime and K-pop fans as the animation series will feature members of the South Korean band ENHYPEN.

The release date and cast of the animation are yet to be released. However, it is confirmed that the anime will stream on Crunchyroll.