My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18: Exact release date, time and more

Fans of popular anime, My Hero Academia can breathe easy as it has announced the release date of Season 7 Episode 18. The previous episode in the animation series highlighted the battle of All For One against the heroes who gathered from various academies and aided Hawks in a difficult situation. It was Tokoyami’s golden moment to shine and the episode did not disappoint the fans. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 will be released on Saturday, September 21 (JST).(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 will be released at 5:30 pm (JST) on Saturday, September 21, 2024, according to the anime’s official website. The international viewers will see an early daytime release of the episode. The exact time of the episode’s release may differ due to the different time zones followed. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 1:30 am Saturday September 21, 2024 Central Standard Time 4:30 am Saturday September 21, 2024 British Summer Time 9:30 am Saturday September 21, 2024 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday September 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 3:00 pm Saturday September 21, 2024 Philippine Time 5:30 pm Saturday September 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 7:00 pm Saturday September 21, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. The episode can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and BiliBili which is more accessible for the international audience.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18?

Season 7 Episode 18 will resume the ongoing battle between the heroes and All For One. Despite their combined power, heroes require additional help to combat the threat they are facing. Midoriya Izuku and other useful assets are engaged in a battle of their own and cannot provide heroes the aid. Thus the heroes will have to muster up every ounce of their courage and power to defeat their enemy in the next episode.