Solo Leveling, Wind Breaker Season 2 and other major anime announcements awaited at Aniplex Online Fest 2024 tomorrow
The Aniplex Online Fest 2024's lineup will offer fans much-awaited updates about their favourite shows while also dropping entirely new anime bombshells.
Highly anticipated announcements and updates about anime premieres and sequels will roll out at the large-scale 2024 edition of the annual Aniplex Online Fest on September 15 (PT) or September 16 (JST). Weekend plans for Otakus are already locked in, as the overall fifth event will easily be available to the fans via a free livestream on YouTube. Awaited jaw-dropping reveals and live concerts tied to over 21 anime titles will come after DJ Kazu takes the stage and leaves the viewers buzzing with excitement for all sorts of revelations.
The 2024 Aniplex Online Fest’s schedule was disclosed way ahead of the weekend showcase. To keep anime enthusiasts on their toes, we’re sharing the list as a renewed reminder of what they should keep their eyes peeled for tomorrow. Last year’s anime fest prepared the fans for future releases of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Blue Exorcist Season 3, Black Butler, Solo Leveling, Demon Lord 2099 and The Elusive Samurai, to name a few.
Keeping up with the spirit of the successful yesteryear ceremony, the fifth iteration will revisit some familiar shows while expanding on their future chapters and other linked consequential issues.
When and where to watch Aniplex Online Fest 2024?
Tune into this year’s Aniplex extravaganza on Sunday, September 15, at 8 pm PT or Monday, September 16, at 12 pm JST. The AOF 2024 livestream will be available on the official Aniplex YouTube channel. Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/live/_tuBI6PS1w0
Check out the following schedule to find out when the stream goes live per your local time:
Pacific Time (PT): Sunday, September 15, at 8 pm
Eastern Time (ET): Sunday, September 15, at 11 pm
British Summer Time (BST): Sunday, September 15, at 5:30 pm
Japanese Standard Time (JST): Monday, September 16, at 12 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, September 16, at 2 am
Indian Standard Time (IST): Monday, September 16, at 8:30 am
2024 Aniplex Online Fest lineup
Opening: DJ Performance by DJ Kazu
New Anime Info Part 1
- Solo Leveling Season 2
- Fureru
- Senpai is an Otokonoko
Music performance by Natori
New Anime Info Part 2
- Wind Breaker Season 2
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
New Anime and Game Info
- The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy -
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica Magia Exedra
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie - Walpurgisnacht Rising -
- Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Snow Saga
- AlternaVvelt - Blue Exorcist Another Story
New Anime Info Part 3
- Demon Lord 2099
Music Live: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba band live from New York
New Anime Info Part 4
- UniteUp! - Uni: Birth
- I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time
- I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class
- Ameku M.D: Doctor Detective
- mono
Music Live: Kessoku Band (Excerpts from Zepp Tour Osaka Show)
New Anime Info Part 5
- Fate/Strange Fake
- Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi
- To Be Hero X
New Anime Reveals (TBA)
New Anime Info Part 6
- Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-
Ending: Music Live by LiSA
Check out more info related to AOF 2024 on the official website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/
