Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 delayed: New release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 14, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Read to know more details about Oshi no Ko Chapter 161.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will witness a delay in its release as the manga announced its one-week break. Meanwhile, in the previous chapter, Aqua confronted Hikaru Kamiki about all the lies he had been telling him. Hikaru had been inciting Niino and Ryosuke to commit murders. When Hikaru moves towards Ruby to murder her, Aqua decides to unfold his original revenge plan.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)
Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)

Also Read: Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom: US theatrical premiere date, plot and everything we know about the anime film

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 release date and time

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, Chapter 161 of Oshi no Ko is scheduled to be released at midnight (JST) on Thursday, September 25, 2024. This will result in the release of the chapter on Wednesday, September 24, 2024, for most of the fans residing outside Japan. The exact time of release can differ from country to country due to the different time zones applicable. To know the exact time, fans can refer to the following table.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdaySeptember 25
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdaySeptember 25
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdaySeptember 25
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdaySeptember 25
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdaySeptember 25
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdaySeptember 25
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdaySeptember 26
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdaySeptember 26

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 161?

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming Oshi no Ko on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

Also Read: Former NCT member Taeil's sex crime case forwarded to prosecution without detainment

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 161?

Chapter 161 of Oshi no Ko will see Aqua attempting to kill his father but given the plot’s shape so far it is expected someone will stop him from committing this crime. Previously, Akane Kurokawa was at Ruby’s home which raises the stakes of the Crow Girl’s appearance in the next chapter and the readers might finally learn her role in the story.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
