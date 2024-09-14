Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 delayed: New release date, time and more

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will witness a delay in its release as the manga announced its one-week break. Meanwhile, in the previous chapter, Aqua confronted Hikaru Kamiki about all the lies he had been telling him. Hikaru had been inciting Niino and Ryosuke to commit murders. When Hikaru moves towards Ruby to murder her, Aqua decides to unfold his original revenge plan. Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@oshinoko_global/X)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 release date and time

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, Chapter 161 of Oshi no Ko is scheduled to be released at midnight (JST) on Thursday, September 25, 2024. This will result in the release of the chapter on Wednesday, September 24, 2024, for most of the fans residing outside Japan. The exact time of release can differ from country to country due to the different time zones applicable. To know the exact time, fans can refer to the following table.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday September 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday September 25 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday September 25 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday September 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday September 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday September 25 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday September 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday September 26

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 161?

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming Oshi no Ko on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 161?

Chapter 161 of Oshi no Ko will see Aqua attempting to kill his father but given the plot’s shape so far it is expected someone will stop him from committing this crime. Previously, Akane Kurokawa was at Ruby’s home which raises the stakes of the Crow Girl’s appearance in the next chapter and the readers might finally learn her role in the story.