Solo Leveling Season 2 drops premiere date with a theatrical surprise at Aniplex Online Fest 2024

Exciting news for anime fans as Solo Leveling announced the premiere of its second season. The announcement was made at the Aniplex Online Fest 2024 on September 15 (PT). The fest is an online event organised by the Japanese entertainment company, Aniplex. After therelease of a teaser of Solo Leveling in July, fans were living in anticipation of the premiere announcement of the anime’s Season 2. Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere announcement at Aniplex Fest 2024.(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere announcement

Sung Jinwoo will rise again as Solo Leveling Season 2 announces its premiere in January 2025. The announcement was made with a reveal of anime’s key visual along with the upcoming season’s arrival alongside the new year. But that’s not all as the anime also announced a surprise theatrical release of the anime titled Solo Leveling-Reawakening. The film will feature a recap of the events of the anime’s first season followed by the first two episodes of Season 2. The film will be released in Japan and Korea in November 2024, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Previously a teaser trailer of Solo Leveling Season 2, Arise From The Shadow was released during the Anime Expo in July. The second season of the anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll upon its premiere.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2?

Anime’s producer, Sota Furuhashi revealed in the pilot episode of Aniplez After Hours that the first season’s theme, spotlight on Jinwoo’s development, will be carried forward in the next season as well. However, the upcoming season will also “turn a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up," as reported by CBR. Fans can expect to see more of Jinwoo’s supporting cast including the major figurehead Go Gunhee, head of the Hunter Association and more. More updates on Solo Leveling and other anime are expected from the ongoing Aniplex Fest.