My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 22, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Read to know more about My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19.

My Hero Academia fans can rejoice! The release date for Season 7, Episode 19 has just been revealed. But before that, the previous episode saw all the heroes fighting against All For One who was using rewind which helped him get younger and stronger as he kept fighting. He was able to use multiple Quirks at once as well. The heroes displayed an enormous amount of determination and Hero teamwork but it fell short of the overwhelming AFO.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 release date and time

According to the anime’s official website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm (JST) on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The episode will be simulcasted for international fans. However, the time of the episode’s release will still differ due to the different time zones followed. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time01:30 amSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time04:30 amSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
British Summer Time09:30 amSaturdaySeptember 28 2024
Central European Time10:30 amSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
Indian Standard Time03:00 pmSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
Philippine Time05:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
Japanese Standard Time05:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024
Australian Central Standard Time07:00 pmSaturdaySeptember 28, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. The episode can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and BiliBili which is more accessible for the international audience.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19?

After giving a glimpse of the evacuees, Season 7 Episode 19 will focus on the Dabi fight whose body is beyond repair and the only thing that keeps him going is the burning flame of hatred. All For One is moving in on Shigaraki by the minute. Elsewhere, Dabi and Endeavour's fight will reach its climax and put some burning questions to rest. A special appearance of a beloved character will also be featured in Season 7 Episode 19.

Follow Us On