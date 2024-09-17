Crunchyroll, world's largest anime library, added to Smart TV OS Vidaa

VIDAA, the fastest-growing Smart TV operating system globally, announced today that it has added the Crunchyroll app to its platform in India as well as other markets, bringing the world's largest dedicated anime streaming library to millions of users worldwide. This partnership marks a significant expansion of VIDAA's content offerings, enhancing the viewing experience for anime fans across the globe. Fans Worldwide Gain Direct Access to Crunchyroll's Extensive Anime Collection via VIDAA.

Crunchyroll, the leading global anime brand, is renowned for its vast streaming library, featuring over 25,000 hours of content across 50,000 episodes, including anime series, music videos, concerts, and films. With more than 1,400 unique titles and 50-60 new anime series each content season, Crunchyroll provides an unparalleled anime experience that will now be more accessible than ever through VIDAA-powered Smart TVs.

VIDAA officials release statements

"We're thrilled to welcome Crunchyroll to the VIDAA platform," said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. "Our goal is to offer users the most diverse and comprehensive entertainment experience, and adding Crunchyroll’s extensive anime library is a huge step forward in that mission. We know how passionate anime fans are, and we are excited to provide them with direct access to their favourite content, right on their Smart TVs."

The Crunchyroll app will be available on all VIDAA-powered Smart TVs manufactured in 2020 and later, including brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, JVC, and Schneider. With more than 30 million connected TVs across over 400 brands, VIDAA offers an easy, fast, and secure way for users to enjoy top-tier global entertainment.

This collaboration comes as anime continues to grow in popularity worldwide, with Crunchyroll leading the charge in the U.S. and beyond. In fact, 10 of the top 20 grossing anime movies of all time have been distributed by Crunchyroll, underscoring its role as a key driver in the anime industry. The Crunchyroll app, now available in over 200 countries and regions and localized in 12 languages, further cements VIDAA's commitment to enhancing its global content offering.

"Our partnership with Crunchyroll is a major milestone for VIDAA," added Edri. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the content available on our platform, particularly in regions like Latin America where we’ve seen substantial growth in recent years. Crunchyroll was high on our list of priorities, and we’re delighted to bring its rich library to our users."

With this new addition, VIDAA continues to strengthen its position as a premier Smart TV operating system, offering users a diverse range of entertainment options that cater to a global audience. Fans can start enjoying Crunchyroll’s vast anime library on their VIDAA-powered Smart TVs starting today.

