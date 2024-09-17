Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Exact release date, time and more

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in its final stages as it prepares to release the second-last chapter in the manga series. The manga announced that the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on September 28. While fans are upset about the manga coming to an end, it is exciting as the manga ties all the loose ends. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 will be released on September 23 (JST).(@JJKPerfectShots/X)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 release date and time

The release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 was announced on the MANGA Plus’ official website. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 will be released at midnight (JST) on Monday, September 23, 2024. This will translate into a daytime release for international fans on September 22, 2024. As different countries fall in different time zones, the exact time and date chapter's release will differ. To know the exact time of the release, utilise the following table.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, September 23, 2024 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Monday, September 23, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270?

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 270 as well.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270?

In the wake of the Shinjuku Showdown, Mei Mei teased a grand battle between the Gojo Satoru and Kamo clans. Chapter 270 of Jujutsu Kaisen will likely continue down the same path. Fan theories suggest that the chapter might give a little clarity on a possible sequel of the manga as it comes to an end. The chapter can either set up the stage for a possible sequel’s plotline or it can turn towards an epilogue with a time skip. The least to expect from the chapter is it will focus on Yuji Itadori as he continues to struggle with questions such as what the future holds for him in terms of survival and where will he stand in the world of sorcery.