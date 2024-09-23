A Solo Leveling film is coming to theatres: Release date and more details to note

Ahead of the highly anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere in 2025, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing the much-loved anime franchise to the big screen this year. The first season of Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll.(A-1 Pictures)

The fresh announcement, promising a next-level fan experience in cinemas, comes a week after the virtual event Aniplex Online Fest 2024. A brand-new key visual for the second installment of the anime series was unveiled on September 15 (PT).

While the first season of the anime adaptation of Chugong’s best-selling Korean web novel is already streaming on Crunchyroll, a streaming platform that offers the world’s most extensive anime library, the upcoming anime film will hit movie theatres in the United States and Canada on December 6, 2024.

Also read | 2024 Fall anime slate to check on Crunchyroll: Dan Da Dan, Blue Exorcist - Beyond the Snow Saga, Demon Lord and others

What to expect from the new Solo Leveling film?

The compilation film titled Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- will bridge the gap between the events of the first season and the forthcoming sequel. In addition to offering a special recap of Solo Leveling Season 1, the theatrical premiere will include an advanced screening of the first two episodes of the second season. Prior to its international cinematic release, the omnibus film will debut in Japanese theatres on November 29 – a major update revealed at last week’s virtual anime fest.

Crunchyroll described the upcoming compilation movie as: “Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience.

“Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.”

Also read | Blue Lock Chapter 277: Exact release date, time and more

In other news, Solo Leveling Season 2 will be out in January 2025. Shunsuke Nakashige will reprise his post in the director’s seat with A-1 Pictures backing the project again.

Chugong’s Solo Leveling series has also inspired webtoon and video game adaptations. In April, a spinoff webtoon, “Solo Leveling: Ragnarok,” was released. Moreover, a live-action South Korean drama based on the web novel is reportedly in the works.