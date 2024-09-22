Blue Lock Chapter 277: Exact release date, time and more

Get ready to dive back into the world of soccer and strategy as Blue Lock announces the release date of the next chapter of the manga. The previous chapter saw Rin’s goal being praised by everyone while Isagi realised that this was just the beginning of his rival’s evolution. The manga later followed Julian Loki’s declaration to participate in the match followed by Noel Noa deciding to sub in. He also subbed Igarashi Gurimu, dispensing his Nepo Egoist League debut. Blue Lock new chapter 277 release date revealed.(Instagram)

Blue Lock Chapter 277 release date and time

Chapter 277 of Blue Lock is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 2. This means that international fans will see a daytime release of the next chapter on Tuesday, October 1. The chapter will be released at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, this will not be the same for all international fans because of different time zones. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday October 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday October 1 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday October 1 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday October 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday October 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday October 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday October 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday October 2

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 277?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 277?

The next chapter of the manga is expected to feature the begin the final showdown of the Neo Egoist League. The current score sits at 2-2, thus, the next goal will decide who will be the winner of the match as well as the round-robin tournament. The four aces of the match, Yoichi Isagi, Michael Kaiser, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou, all scored a goal. Now all of them will make a run to make the tie-breaker goal.