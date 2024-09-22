Lizzo responds to Ozempic allegations after dramatic weight loss: ‘Why do you…’

Lizzo gave her fans a glimpse of her toned body after dramatic weight loss in a new TikTok video she posted on Thursday. However, she faced “Ozempic allegations” after she posted herself in a red cut-out swimsuit amid her “gap year”. She addressed the allegations in a separate post on Instagram. Lizzo slammed Ozempic allegations after weight loss with a touch of humour.(@lizzobeeating/Instagram)

Lizzo’s surprised fans with weight loss video

On TikTok, the Truth Hurts singer posted a transformation clip featuring her before and after the weight loss. In the before look, she was wearing a black bralette and matching bottoms from her shapewear brand, Yitty. The video then jumped to her slimmer self in a white bodysuit. The video was made on a voiceover by Nicki Minaj saying, “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b***h, always been a bad b***h.” The caption of the TikTok read, “Fine both ways.”

In a separate Instagram post on Friday, Lizzo responded to the consumption of Ozempics to achieve a slimmer body. She shared a short reel on the social media platform and at the bottom added the text “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.” This was followed by a screenshot of a user’s comment who accused her of using ozempic or “coke”. The comment read, “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke” to which the grammy winner replied, “Whyyyy do you follow me?” along with crying face emojis. The caption of the reel posted by Lizzo read, “oZeMpIc oR cOke? - a fan".

In an interview with the New York Times in March discussed about how she “methodically” lost weight “very slowly”. She admitted, “I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it.”

The singer keeps her followers updated by sharing snaps of her working out here and there. A year ago, in August, Lizzo announced that she was taking a “gap year” and “protecting her peace” after she was sued by her three ex-dancers who accused her of sexual harassment, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment, as reported by Daily Mail.

Netizens defends Lizzo

Netizens were quick to defend Lizzo of ozempic accusations on the internet where one user wrote, “Who cares if she takes Ozempic. It's a wonderful new medication that helps people get health.” a second user wrote, “Ozempic doesn’t get this credit.” A third user wrote, “And even if it WAS ozempic, ITs OKAY!!!!!” Another user wrote, “Even if it was ozempic , who cares … weight loss is weight loss,” while one user wrote, “Why are we ozempic shaming? Would you shame someone on antidepressants?”