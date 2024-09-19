Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram finally gets Indian theatrical release after 31 years; out on Oct 18

Beloved anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to make its theatrical debut across India, releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser and the poster was unveiled by Geek Pictures India. Adding to the film's grandeur, legendary screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation. (Also read: Adipurush's bad CGI makes Twitter miss Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama: 'The Japanese did it better than Om Raut') Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was created by a Japanese studio.

The film will be out on October 18.

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a Japanese-Indian animated film that retells the classic Indian epic, the Ramayana. Released in 1992, the film was co-produced by Japan's Yugo Sako and India's Ram Mohan, blending animation styles from both countries. The story follows Prince Rama, the incarnation of the god Vishnu, who embarks on a journey to rescue his wife Sita, who is kidnapped by the demon king Ravana.

The film captures major elements of the Ramayana—Rama's exile, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's devotion, and the climactic battle between Rama and Ravana. Its vibrant animation, musical score, and faithful adaptation of the epic made it notable, especially as it was among the first animated depictions of a key Hindu text. Despite the animation being hand-drawn and produced decades ago, its storytelling and visual style remain impressive, preserving the essence of Indian mythology.

The film was lauded for its cross-cultural collaboration and for introducing the Ramayana to global audiences. However, it faced controversies in India, with religious groups concerned about how the epic was portrayed by foreign filmmakers. Despite this, it remains an important animated interpretation of the Ramayana.

A highly-demanded re-release

After the release of Om Raut's Adipurush last year, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram gained renewed interest among fans. They hailed it as the ultimate, best film ever made on Ramayana. The English version was voiced by Bryan Cranston and James Earl Jones. The Hindi version has voiced by Arun Govil and Amrish Puri.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before," said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

The Legend of Prince Rama, releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.