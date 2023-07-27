The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Reveals Trailer & Release Date

Netflix has exciting news for fans of The Seven Deadly Sins series! The second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be released on August 8, 2023. After the positive reception of Part 1 in December 2022, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the thrilling storyline. Netflix has unveiled a trailer and visual for Part 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on August 8.

The first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh received lots of love from viewers in 2022, with positive reviews for its characters, animation, and plot. And now, with Part 2 on the way, fans are thrilled and spreading the news on social media platforms.

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2will be released on the streaming service Netflix on August 08.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Trailer

For those who haven't watched Netflix's The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, here's how the movie is described by Netflix:

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…”

The official cast members of the movie:

Tristan (teenager): Ayumu Murase

Tristan (boy): Mikako Komatsu

Meliodas: Yuuki Kaji

Priest: Kazuyuki Okitsu

Deathpierce: Yōhei Azakami

Fairy: Kouki Uchiyama

Minika: Makoto Koichi

Tyrone: Shinnosuke Tokudome

Kurumiru: Shino Shimoji

Nakaba Suzuki's Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is directed by Bob Shirohota, with Noriyuki Abe as the chief director at Studio Deen. The film's script was written by Rintarou Ikeda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON