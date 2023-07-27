The Monkey King: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

"The Monkey King," a fresh animated film by actor-producer Stephen Chow, coming to Netflix in August. Here’s everything we know about The Monkey King, Netflix’s upcoming animated movie based on a legendary Chinese tale, including its release date, trailer& more.

This movie is inspired by a Chinese character from "Journey to the West," a famous 16th-century Chinese novel. The Monkey King possesses extraordinary supernatural powers, but his biggest challenge is his own inflated ego.

In "The Monkey King," you'll hear the voices of talented Asian actors from Hollywood, like Jimmy O. Yang as the Monkey King, Bowen Yang as the Dragon King, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Lin, Jo Koy as Benbo, Ron Yuan as Babbo, and Stephanie Hsu as the Mayor's Wife.

When will The Monkey King be released on Netflix?

The Monkey King will be released on the streaming service Netflix on August 18.

The Monkey King plot: What is the Netflix movie about?

As per the official synopsis: The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all – his own ego!”

It goes on to say: “Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.”

This movie is all about a make-believe Chinese monkey who gains amazing powers from Taoist practices in the book "Journey to the West," written long ago in the 16th century. In the animated version, the Monkey King uses these supernatural abilities to boost his big ego. He goes on a brave adventure to defeat 100 demons and become truly immortal, hoping to join the gods.

When discussing the adaptation of the tale for a modern audience while respecting the folklore, producer Peilin Chou stated:

“We wanted The Monkey King to be both relatable for the globe, but also new and cool for Chinese audiences that had seen dozens of films and television series about this character in the past.

“We achieved that on a few levels, first with portraying Stick as an anthropomorphic character, which to my knowledge had never been done before and just felt like a no-brainer to me for animation.

That's everything we know about The Monkey King.

