Jujutsu Kaisen celebrates 100 million copies in circulation, a fitting farewell to the manga: Fans react

One of the most beloved manga in recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen, ended this month with its 44th edition released by Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. With the latest release of the issue, writer Gege Akutami revealed that the manga currently has 100 million copies in circulation, not sold but includes digital copies. The manga’s official website did not clarify if this number was worldwide or specifically for Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen's 44th edition ends the manga, with 100 million copies in circulation.(Instagram )

Jujutsu Kaisen’s 100 million copies in circulation

To announce the 100 million copies milestone of the manga, Akutami released possibly the last illustration for the manga featuring Yuji Itadori. The magazine also made several other project announcements to commemorate the end of the series. The 28th volume of the manga will be out on October 5 followed by volumes 28 and 29 on December 5. The 30th volume will be the final volume with no date released.

Moreover, the 46th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on October 15 will have a form for readers to get character holo clear cards with images of the covers from volumes 0 to 30 of the manga. For the fans looking forward to something from the manga, a guidebook will ship on October 4 for the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, as reported by Anime News Network.

While the manga ended this year, the upcoming year will witness the celebration of the manga as it will get an exhibition in Osaka in April 2025 and the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc will be compiled into a film next year. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga adapted into anime also has release of its upcoming season which will be based on the Culling Game arc.

Netizens react to the new milestone achievement

Netizens had mixed feelings about the revelation of Jujutsu Kaisen with fans happy for the new milestone but overshadowed by the fact that this is the end of the manga. Users were disappointed as it was not the manga announcement they were hoping for. A user wrote on X, “Gege this isn’t a JJK2 announcement.” A second user wrote, “Gege didn't even give his domain a name.!” A third user complained, “Yuji looks awful Gege wtf,” referring to the new illustration. Another user wrote, “Oh I know his a** is celebrating bc he doesn’t have to draw jjk characters ever again.”

While some were happy for the manga as one user wrote, “I'm gonna miss Yuji. Thank you Gege Sensei for creating one of the best protagonists in all forms of media,” while another user wrote, “e really cooked ffs.”