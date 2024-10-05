You are Ms Servant Review (Ep 1): Cosy slice-of-life anime introduction relies on future episodes to scratch the surface

You are Ms Servant’s first episode weaves an emotional tapestry. Watching a show like this invokes entirely different feelings, considering this fall anime premiere followed two days after the quirky edginess of Dan Da Dan was unleashed. Exceptionally slowing things down and offering the audience a warm hug after a long, exhausting day, this brand-new series is just the kind of remedy needed to remind oneself that it’s okay to take things at your pace despite the usual daily rush to check off one's to-do list. You are Ms Servant Episode 1 will be out on October 5.(Felix Film)

You are Ms Servant official synopsis: “Hitoyoshi, a high school kid who lives alone, hears a knock on his door. He opens it to find a strange girl offering to be his maid. She has beautiful black hair, graceful manners, and…a dark past as an assassin. But despite her deadly background and lack of household skills, Hitoyoshi takes her in. As she adjusts to her new life, she begins to experience emotions she’s never felt before.”

Directed by Ayumu Watanabe, the new anime adaptation is based on Shotan's original manga of the same name. Animation studio Felix Film backs the title.

You are Ms Servant Episode 1 review (spoiler free)

A similar sense of intimacy fuels the characters' motivations and the conscious choice of introducing only two characters. Viewers with an affinity for action-packed and fast-paced storylines may not instantly warm up to You Are Ms Servant’s lack of action and urgency. The premiere merely lets us into the world of these characters as we watch them gradually develop an affectionate dynamic despite being complete strangers to each other. Moreover, we jump into their familiar everyday setting feeling it was our own due to its realistic relatability.

Devoid of grand movements, the first episode relies on bare progression that counts on the two protagonists’ interactions with each other for us to put the pieces together. A tinge of mystery accompanies the preliminary introductions of Hitoyoshi and the maid. Hilarity also settles in once you realise ‘Ms Servant’ isn't your ordinary maid.

Since the 20+ minutes premiere mostly showcases the unfolding conversations between the unlikely pair, the only way of peaking into their psyches is by gauging the depth of the discussions. If you’re the kind of person who cherishes a good talk with someone close, You are Ms Servant may just become your go-to anime choice this season.

Considering how usually thematically spooky concepts make up for the larger conversation in shows released during the fall/Halloween season, You are Ms Servant overturns that conventionality to some extent. It offers you serene quietude and cosiness that makes you want to cuddle up with all things warm and surround yourself with loved company.

As an extension of the slice-of-life anime saga, this new title oozes with comfort. In this case, familiarity with a realistic worldview serves as its backdrop. Just as much as it could work in its favour to develop a heartwarming vision of found family, it could also result in an underwhelming run-of-the-mill storyline.

Only future episodes hold the power to determine whether You are Ms Servant is a worthy anime and in for the long haul. With a genre-diverse list of anime premiere slate for the fall season, a show like this could also fade into the background in the blink of an eye. Therefore, upcoming episodes must pull out all the stops to lay out what’s so unique about this show. So far, though it’s been a warm introduction, You are Ms Servant Episode 1 doesn’t necessarily drive a point of about its first episode's uniqueness.

You are Ms Servant will start streaming on Crunchyroll on Saturday, October 5.