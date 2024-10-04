True Beauty actor Moon Ga Young to star opposite Lee Jong Suk in a legal K-drama?

In a deadly crossover, ‘True Beauty’ and ‘Doctor Stranger’ could possibly share the scene, per a new K-drama casting report. Moon Ga Young and Lee Jong Suk to reportedly star as K-drama leads in upcoming legal series 'Seocho-dong.'(Instagram)

Moon Ga Young (or Mun Ka Young) has reportedly been cast as the lead in the forthcoming legal drama series “Seocho-dong.”

On Friday, October 4, South Korean media outlet JTBC Entertainment News broke the headline that the highly sought-after actress would be stepping into the shoes of a new character, Kang Hee Ji, for this project. In response to the development, the Interest of Love star's agency, Peak J Entertainment, said, 'We are positively reviewing it.' Moon Ga Young's effervescent charm and natural likeability are expected to add attractive nuances to the female lead character, a second-year lawyer at Johwa Law Firm, who treads the world with confidence and honesty.

This isn't the first K-drama casting news to roll out a pleasant surprise for Moon Ga Young fans this year. In July, tvN officially confirmed that the Welcome to Waikiki 2 actress would be starring alongside Twinkling Watermelon star Choi Hyun Wook in the romance drama Black Salt Dragon. Its premiere is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

More about Seocho-dong K-drama

Previous reports had tied Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk to the protagonist role for the same K-drama. The beloved South Korean star is also said to be reviewing the offer. If greenlit, it would land him in the shoes of Ahn Joo Hyung, a 9-year lawyer at Kyungmin Law Firm.

Although significant details about the ‘Seocho-dong’ K-drama have yet to be announced, director Park Seung Woo, who was also tied to the Lee Jong Sul-starrer drama W, will helm the project. The drama's release date also hasn't been locked down, but the creatives behind the title are producing the show with the goal of setting a 2025 premiere.

Reactions to Moon Ga Young and Lee Jong Suk possibly starring together in a legal drama

Shortly after the news hit the Internet, fans were thrilled to see Lee Jong Suk in his “employment era,” while others said they were ready for Moon Ga Young's reign in the new year.

“Can't wait to see these both in action within single frame,” wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“OMYGOD WE WON,” another excited fan commented. A third netizen wrote, “YES!!! THIS CASTING EATS.” Several others supported the actress' “booked and busy” era.

While formal confirmations are yet to be delivered, Moon Ga Young and Lee Jong Suk's potential K-drama casting is already racing to the top as one of the most electrifying pairings of 2025.