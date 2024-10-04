Twice's Dahyun, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and more Hallyu stars snag honours at BIFF Asia Star Awards. See full list
The Marie Claire x BIFF Asia Star Awards ceremony was held on Thursday, October 3, 202, as part of the ongoing ten-day Busan International Film Festival.
Korean entertainment enthusiasts are in for a ride these next few days as the 2024 Busan International Film Festival, being held from October 2 to October 11, in Busan, South Korea, is bringing back-to-back awards series to the spotlight.
Celebrating seminal contributions from the Asian film industry, the Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards 2024 event unfolded at the Haeundae Paradise Hotel in Busan on the same day as the Buil Film Awards ceremony. Eminent celebrities from the South Korean showbiz industry put their best fashionable foot forward on Thursday, October 3.
Beloved K-drama stars Park Seo Joon (Gyeongseong Creature), Park Bo Young Daily Dose of Sunshine), Im Siwan (Boyhood), Joo Hyun Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), Claudia Kim (The Atypical Family), Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl), Jung Gun Joo, Gong Myung (Citizen of a Kind), Roh Yoon Seo (The Frog) and others were in attendance.
Also read | Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hye Sun and others win big at Buil Film Awards 2024. See full list
TWICE's Dahyun's show-stopping presence at the event was yet another much-raved-about topic of discussion. The K-pop idol's first-ever BIFF outing ultimately crowned her as the honourable recipient of the Rising Star award. Moreover, the South Korean artist’s film You Are the Apple of My Eye, the Korean remake of its Taiwanese precedent, is also slated to premiere at the 29th edition of the ongoing film festival.
Check out all the recipients of this year’s Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards.
2024 Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards winners
- Asia Star Award: Park Seo Joon
- Rising Star Award:
TWICE's Dahyun
Hong Kyung
Roh Yoon Seo
Kim Min Ha
Thai actor Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul
- Beyond Cinema Award:
Im Siwan
Kim Shin Rok
Also read | Song Joong Ki breaks down in tears as Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun is posthumously honoured at 2024 BIFF
- Asia Wide Awards
Park Bo Young
Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying Xuan
- Marie Claire Award: Kim Hee Ae
- Director of the Year Award: Kim Sung Soo for 12.12 The Day
- Actor of the Year Award: Sul Kyung Gu
- Visionary Director Award: Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu
One of the most buzzworthy highlights of the Busan Film Festival—the 2024 ACA & G.OTT Awards—will be held on Sunday, October 6, at 6 pm KST at the BIFF Theater at Busan Cinema Center. Actors Kang Ki Young and Tiffany Young are confirmed to host the exciting guest lineup.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.