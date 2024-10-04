Twice's Dahyun, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and more Hallyu stars snag honours at BIFF Asia Star Awards. See full list

Korean entertainment enthusiasts are in for a ride these next few days as the 2024 Busan International Film Festival, being held from October 2 to October 11, in Busan, South Korea, is bringing back-to-back awards series to the spotlight. TWICE's Dahyun snagged the Rising Star Award at the Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards 2024. Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon won the Grand Prize Asia Star Award on October 2, 2024. (Instagram )

Celebrating seminal contributions from the Asian film industry, the Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards 2024 event unfolded at the Haeundae Paradise Hotel in Busan on the same day as the Buil Film Awards ceremony. Eminent celebrities from the South Korean showbiz industry put their best fashionable foot forward on Thursday, October 3.

Beloved K-drama stars Park Seo Joon (Gyeongseong Creature), Park Bo Young Daily Dose of Sunshine), Im Siwan (Boyhood), Joo Hyun Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), Claudia Kim (The Atypical Family), Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl), Jung Gun Joo, Gong Myung (Citizen of a Kind), Roh Yoon Seo (The Frog) and others were in attendance.

TWICE's Dahyun's show-stopping presence at the event was yet another much-raved-about topic of discussion. The K-pop idol's first-ever BIFF outing ultimately crowned her as the honourable recipient of the Rising Star award. Moreover, the South Korean artist’s film You Are the Apple of My Eye, the Korean remake of its Taiwanese precedent, is also slated to premiere at the 29th edition of the ongoing film festival.

Check out all the recipients of this year’s Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards.

2024 Marie Claire X BIFF Asia Star Awards winners

Asia Star Award: Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon Rising Star Award:

TWICE's Dahyun

Hong Kyung

Roh Yoon Seo

Kim Min Ha

Thai actor Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul

Beyond Cinema Award:

Im Siwan

Kim Shin Rok

Asia Wide Awards

Park Bo Young

Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying Xuan

Marie Claire Award: Kim Hee Ae

Kim Hee Ae Director of the Year Award: Kim Sung Soo for 12.12 The Day

Kim Sung Soo for Actor of the Year Award: Sul Kyung Gu

Sul Kyung Gu Visionary Director Award: Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu

One of the most buzzworthy highlights of the Busan Film Festival—the 2024 ACA & G.OTT Awards—will be held on Sunday, October 6, at 6 pm KST at the BIFF Theater at Busan Cinema Center. Actors Kang Ki Young and Tiffany Young are confirmed to host the exciting guest lineup.