Exclusive: Park Seo Joon says he wants to collaborate with Indian talent: I love Bollywood

Actor Park Seo Joon, who returns to the screen for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, says he is looking for the right opportunity to collaborate with Indian talent. "I love Bollywood. Please invite me; if I get the chance I would love to fly over," he says. “Me, as well”,his co-star, actor Han So Hee chimes in. A photo of Park Seo Joon

In season two of the show, the plot jumps from Korea under Japanese colonial rule to modern-day Seoul. Eight decades have gone by, but Han’s character Chae Ok has not only survived the spring of Gyeongseong, but also managed to remain ageless. In the present world she meets Ho Jae (Park) a deputy at a detective agency, who resembles someone she knew in the past. What follows is a journey where the two set out to put an end to the unfinished business from the past and bring peace to a world shrouded in greed and horror.

Park Seo Joon: An evolving actor

As he shifts gears from playing a debonair pawn broker to a quick-witted detective, Park Seo Joon confesses the premise of the show offered him a rich canvas as an actor.

“As an actor, I still have a long way to go. One of the reasons I love being an actor is because when you get older you can express different things, it expands your boundaries and helps you express deeper emotions. I want to be known as an actor who keeps moving forward,” he tells HTCity over a Zoom call from Seoul.

With over a decade in showbiz, the 35-year-old reveals his criteria for choosing projects varies. “The first always being the script, whether I can relate to it, if it intrigues me if it is a character I can excel in, or is different from something I have done in the past. These are the factors I take into account before a project,” says Park, who has featured in Fight My Way, She Was Pretty, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class, among others.

Han So Hee: Love playing badass characters

The actor says she is drawn to people who can stand up for themselves

“I tend to like people who put themselves first and make themselves the priority in their life. Individuals who don't get swayed by other people’s words and are independent, proactive and even bold. I like playing these unique independent characters, who came across as strong women on screen.”

No stranger to the action genre, Han admits that doing action sequences “liberates her”.

“Instead of saying I particularly enjoy action, I think it is a means to express a character. So we call it an action- performance is not just the movements, but there are emotions involved in the scenes too. I enjoy it because it helps me express my character well. My character Chae is someone who protects herself and is very proactive in life, and these are skills she has adapted well,” she ends.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 premieres on Netflix