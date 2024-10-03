Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hye Sun and others win big at Buil Film Awards 2024. See full list

The Buil Film Awards are generally an exclusive branch of the Busan International Film Festival. While the 10-day ceremonies of the 29th edition of BIFF kicked off on Wednesday, October 2, the following prestigious awards show, hosted by Busan-based daily Busan Ilbo, was held the next day, October 3, at the Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom in Haeundae-gu. South Korean actors Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon and Shin Hye Sun won major honours at the Buil Film Awards 2024 on Thursday, October 3.(Instagram)

Korean films released from August 11, 2023, to August 10, 2024, were eligible for an expansive list of nominations at the 33rd edition of the awards ceremony. The black comedy drama title Cobweb led the table with 9 nods.

Here are all the winners of this year's Buil Film Awards.

Full list of 2024 Buil Film Awards winners

Best Supporting Actor: Song Joong Ki for Hopeless

Other nominations: Oh Jung Se (Cobweb), Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape), Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma) and Park Ji Hwan (Handsome Guys)

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver

Other nominations: Lee El (Following), Jeon Yeo Been (Cobweb), Lim Sun Woo (Ms Apocalypse) and Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind).

Best New Actress: Krystal Jung for Cobweb

Other nominations: Jung Yi Seo (Her Hobby), Jung Hoe Rin (The Continuing Land), Oh Woo Ri (Hail to Hell) and Kim Hyeong Seo (Hopeless).

Best New Actor: Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep

Other nominations: Joo Jong Hyuk (Iron Mask), Roh Jae Won (Ms Apocalypse), Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma) and Hong Xa Bin (Hopeless).

Male Star of the Year: Lee Joon Hyuk for 12.12: The Day / Spring in Seoul

Lee Joon Hyuk for Female Star of the Year: Shin Hye Sun for She Died (Or Following)

Best Director: Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day / Spring in Seoul

Other nominations: Kim Jee Won (Cobweb), Kim Han Nim (Noryang: Deadly Sea), Oh Seung Uk (Revolver), and Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma).

Best Actor: Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day / Spring in Seoul

Other nominations: Song Kang Ho (Cobweb), Hwang Jung Min (12.12 The Day), Jo Jung Suk (Pilot) and Lee Hee Jon (Handsome Guys).

Best Actress: Kim Geun Soon for Jeong Sun

Other nominations: Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver), Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind), Jung Yu Mi (Sleep) and Kim Go Eun (Exhuma).

Best Film: Revolver

Other nominations: Cobweb, 12. 12: The Day, Sleep and Exhuma.

This is a developing story.