Blackpink Jennie's Mantra, Seventeen's Spill the Feels, aespa's Whiplash and more: K-pop comebacks October 2024

October 2024 is already shaping up to be a musical month in the best ways possible ways, with an endless roster of K-pop greats prepping for their anticipated comebacks. Not one, but two BLACKPINK members – Lisa and Jennie – are pedalling hard on their solo projects this month. On top of that, their bandmate Rose's solo debut album announcement also rolled out on October 2. However, her musical piece is not due until December. BLACKPINK's Jennie and SEVENTEEN are set to release new music in October 2024.

Much-raved-about K-pop girl groups ITZY, aespa, STAYC and rookie act KISS OF LIFE, among others, are all set to press play on their brand-new tunes. But, as this is only the beginning of the tenth month of the year, additional announcements and comeback confirmations are expected to be locked down soon enough. Till then, let's jump into all those releases that are already knocking at our door.

K-pop comebacks in October 2024

October 1

EXO's Chen - Digital single “Beyond” (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 2

ATEEZ - Japan 4th single “Birthday”

Japan 4th single “Birthday” TIOT - 2nd Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST) TAEHO - 4th Single album (Time: 12 pm KST)

4th Single album (Time: 12 pm KST) LEECHANGSUB - 1st album “1991” (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 3

NCT's Yuta solo - Digital release of 1st mini album ‘Depth’

October 4

BLACKPINK's Lisa - “Moonlit Floor”

“Moonlit Floor” KISS OF LIFE - Pre-release single for 3rd mini album

Pre-release single for 3rd mini album WOOSUNG (of THE ROSE) - “4444”

“4444” ASC2NT - 2nd Single album “Conversion Part 1” (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd Single album “Conversion Part 1” (Time: 6 pm KST) 3piece - 2nd Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 5

Jeong In Seong - Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 6

PENTAGON's HUI - Digital Single (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 7

The Wind - 3rd mini-album "Hello: My First Love” (Time: 6 pm KST)

3rd mini-album "Hello: My First Love” (Time: 6 pm KST) Lee Mu Jin - 2nd mini-album

2nd mini-album Yoon Seobin - Digital single “Rizz” (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 8

Jay Park - “The One You Wanted” album (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 9

n.SSign - Japan 2nd single “EVERBLUE”

Japan 2nd single “EVERBLUE” CNBLUE - Digital release of 14th new single

Digital release of 14th new single NOMAD - 1st single album “Call Me Back” (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 10

AB6IX - 9th EP ‘Born Like This’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

9th EP ‘Born Like This’ (Time: 6 pm KST) Sooyoung - Japan solo debut single ‘Unstoppable’

Japan solo debut single ‘Unstoppable’ BEWAVE - 1st single album ‘Be Your Wave’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 11

BLACKPINK's Jennie - “Mantra”

“Mantra” Billlie - ' trampoline' pre-release for 5th mini-album

trampoline' pre-release for 5th mini-album XG - Pre-release for 2nd mini-album ‘AWE’

October 12

JD1 - 3rd digital single album (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 14

SEVENTEEN - 12th mini-album “Spill the Feels” (Time: 6 pm KST)

12th mini-album “Spill the Feels” (Time: 6 pm KST) CNBLUE - 10th mini-album “X” (Time: 6 pm KST)

10th mini-album “X” (Time: 6 pm KST) Xdinary Heroes - 5th mini-album “Live and Fall” (Time: 6 pm KST)

5th mini-album “Live and Fall” (Time: 6 pm KST) EPEX - Pre-release single “My Girl” for 2nd album (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 15

ITZY - ‘Gold’ album release (Time: 6 pm KST)

‘Gold’ album release (Time: 6 pm KST) KISS OF LIFE - 3rd mini-album ‘Lose Yourself’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

3rd mini-album ‘Lose Yourself’ (Time: 6 pm KST) 82MAJOR - 2nd mini-album ‘X-82’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 16

SAYMYNAME

Roy Kim - Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST)

Digital single (Time: 6 pm KST) Billlie - 5th mini-album ‘appendix: Of All We Have Lost’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 18

ONE PACT - 2nd mini-album ‘fallIn’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd mini-album ‘fallIn’ (Time: 6 pm KST) sunwoojunga - '너머 (Beyond) [2. White Shade]’ album release (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 21

aespa - 5th mini-album “Whiplash” (Time: 6 pm KST)

5th mini-album “Whiplash” (Time: 6 pm KST) ILLIT - 2nd mini-album “I'll Like You (GLLIT ver.)” (Time: 6 pm KST)

2nd mini-album “I'll Like You (GLLIT ver.)” (Time: 6 pm KST) POW - 2nd EP (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 23

Visionary Vision (tripleS) - ‘Hit the Floor’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

October 30

OMEGA X - Pre-release for Japan 2ns mini-album

Pre-release for Japan 2ns mini-album STAYC

Undated Kpop comebacks October 2024

MEOVV

PURPLE KISS

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)