NCT Dream, Wonho and more K-pop stars' US Christmassy affair continues with iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024

The fall season may just have ascended on our calendars, but it's already starting to smell like Christmas spirit. As we're counting down the days to The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One kicking off across the United States, the schedule and star-studded lineup for the highly anticipated music fest series has rolled out. NCT Dream and Wonho will participate in the holiday festivities as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2024 in the USA.

In addition to American music stars, including Katy Perry, Jack Harlow, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, and others, who are leading the performances this holiday season, multiple K-pop stars have been invited to elevate the standards of the concerts.

Capital One cardholders have privileged early access to the ticket sale from Tuesday, October 1, at 10 am local time onwards. Meanwhile, ticketing for the general public kicks off on Friday, October 4, at 12 pm local time.

K-pop travels to the USA

Boy band NCT Dream, currently crossing shows off its US leg of the ‘2024 NCT Dream World Tour: The Dream Show 2 - Dream () Scape,’ will be back in the country ahead of Christmas for three-day performances in December.

Meanwhile, soloist Wonho (formerly of MONSTA X) completed his military service on September 4 and has already resumed his artistic activities under the banner of his agency, Highline Entertainment.

Additionally, the boy group P1Harmony recently ushered in a new musical era with their brand-new EP, ‘Sad Song,’ which the members helped produce. The 6-member K-pop act’s Jingle Ball performance will reunite them with their US fans following their explosive North American ‘UTOP1A’ Tour earlier this year.

Lastly, Los Angeles-based “global girl group” KATSEYE, formed via reality show The Debut: Dream Academy, is preparing to break into the mini tour fever with its iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour debut this year.

All K-pop artists performing at 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

NCT Dream show dates

Chicago on December 9

Detroit on December 10

New York on December 13

Wonho is back on stage after wrapping up military duties

Dallas/Fort Worth on December 3

Chicago on December 9

Detroit on December 10

P1Harmony

Washington D.C. on December 17

KATSEYE's Jingle Ball debut