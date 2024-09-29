Blackpink's Lisa fuels LV heir romance rumours with surprise show: ‘Green-eyed French boy…’

It seems Lisa of Blackpink hard-launched her long-time rumoured boyfriend during her recent performance. For over a year it has been speculated that the K-pop idol has been dating former TAG Heuer CEO, Frédéric Arnault. After her recent surprise performance, fans speculate that Lisa just confirmed her relationship status with Arnault. LISA performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Did Lisa just confirm her relationship?

Lisa recently performed at the Global Citizen Festival which featured other artists as well on September 28. The singer surprised the audience with a new unreleased song titled Moonlit Floor’. The song was performed after her planned set and fans could not keep calm. While fans were excited about the new song, some could not help but take note of the lyrics.

The lyrics “green-eyed French boy got me trippin’” especially caught fans' attention. Many felt the line was directed towards Arnault who is French and the colour of his eyes is green. Hence, felt it was not just an indirect confirmation but a ‘hard launch’ of their relationship.

The speculations of Lisa and Arnault's dating were fueled by the two being spotted together on several occasions and spots including her guest appearances at Crazy Horse Cabaret. Netizens connected the dots, suggesting they vacationed together with Arnault’s family based on Lisa’s Instagram posts. The photos depicted them strolling through beautiful gardens and enjoying ice cream, with Lisa’s face visible in one photo and Frédéric’s in another. Arnault was also seen at one of Blackpink’s concerts where at the time they were at least friends, as reported by Koreaboo.

Lisa announced that the song would be officially released on October 3.

Fans speculate Lisa’s song linked to Arnault

Fans went into a frenzy after Lisa’s “little surprise” performance with fans suspecting that the popstar just hard-launched her boyfriend. A user wrote on X, “'Green eyed French boy' oh Fred u so lucky. Imagine thee Lisa writing a whole song about you". A second user wrote, “This creature being that green-eyed French boy.......”

A third user wrote, “'Greened eye French boy' No way she just addressed him like that.” Another user wrote, “GREEN EYED FRENCH BOY GOT ME TRIPPIN HELLOOOOOO” while a user wrote, “'Green eyed French boy' omg he's the one for Lisa! When's the wedding?”

A user also wrote, “Green eye French boy got me trippin.#LALISA got us trippin. My Lord. She recovered.”