New K-drama alert: Namgoong Min, Vincenzo actress' romance series confirms production, broadcast plans

The ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ is joining forces with the new-age CEO of Jipuragi Law Firm from Vincenzo for this forthcoming K-drama. South Korean actors Namgoong Min (or Namkoong Min) and Jeon Yeo Been have been confirmed as the leading duo of a new romance drama to be aired by SBS in 2025. Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been are confirmed to lead the new SBS melodrama series, Our Movie.

On Friday, September 27, the K-drama network announced that the Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been-starrer drama “Our Movie” (literal title) is officially in its production stage.

Early July reports determined that the My Dearest star was in talks to star in the brand-new series, initially slated for a tvN premiere. However, the latest revelation has flipped the switch on the drama's broadcast plans. The South Korean network, home to 2024 hits like Ji Sung's Connection, Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun-starrer Good Partner and now even Park Shin Hye's The Judge from Hell, will soon open the doors to the new Namgoong Min K-drama. It will then share the same banner as the highly acclaimed actor's much-loved 2022 legal comedy-drama One Dollar Lawyer.

Also read | Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears, The Atypical Family crowned as Korean winners at 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards

What do we know about SBS' Our Movie K-drama?

“Our Movie” will see the award-winning actor take on the role of Lee Jae Ha, a film director experiencing an artistic slump after the breakout success of his debut project. Opposite him, Jeo Yeo Been will step into the shoes of Lee Da Eum, an aspiring actress who is terminally ill, and so she decides to charge ahead as the main character of her life. Da Eum collaborates with Jae Ha in this meta-melodrama as the latter decides to film a movie about terminal patients.

While other cast announcements are still under wraps, D.P.'s Lee Seol is said to be playing a pivotal role in the series as well.

The forthcoming SBS drama is poised for Friday-Saturday weekend broadcasts in 2025. Per previous reports, Inspector Koo director Lee Jung Heum is helming the project, with Han Ga Eun and Kang Kyung Min joining the roster as writers.

Also read | King the Land's Lee Jun Ho planning acting comeback with Park Seo Joon K-drama director?

Other Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been K-dramas to watch

Fans last saw Namgoong Min in My Dearest. Additionally, he briefly reprised his titular One Dollar Lawyer role in Taxi Driver 2 for a cameo. His other unforgettable shows are Good Manager, The Veil and Hot Stove League. On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Been led Netflix’s A Time Called You last year. In addition to playing an unmissable role in Vincenzo, she’s also known for Be Melodramatic and the films Night in Paradise and Cobweb.