Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears, The Atypical Family crowned as Korean winners at 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards

tvN Korean dramas stay winning. Beloved hit series Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears' victorious spell has once again reeled in significantly unforgettable success stories at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA). However, surprisingly, neither show bagged the Best Drama Series title. A fellow tvN show owned that moment. Simultaneously, the Best Actor and Best Actress honours went to familiar and acclaimed K-drama stars of a Netflix original series. (Also read: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Seventeen's BSS and other favourites crowned winners at Seoul Drama Awards 2024) Lovely Runner landed one win as the national winner for 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards, Queen of Tears bagged two accolades. Main ceremony will be held in Singapore in December.(tvN)

On Thursday, September 26, the grand roster of National Winners across Asia-Pacific territories was revealed during a virtual livestream on the official AACA YouTube page. These recipients will eventually represent their nations at the Grand Awards and Gala Final in Singapore this December, vying for the “ultimate prize — the revered golden ‘Goddess of Creativity’ statuette.”

Here are all your favourite K-dramas that returned victorious in the first round leading up to the ultimate competition.

Also read | King the Land's Lee Jun Ho planning acting comeback with Park Seo Joon K-drama director?

Korean National Winners at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Best Drama Series: The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl (Netflix)

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl (Netflix) Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl (Netflix)

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl (Netflix) Best Direction (Fiction): Jan Young Woo and Kim Hee Won for Queen of Tears

Jan Young Woo and Kim Hee Won for Queen of Tears Best Cinematography (Fiction): Yoon Dae Young for Lovely Runner

Yoon Dae Young for Lovely Runner Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction): A Bloody Lucky Day

A Bloody Lucky Day Best Screenplay: Park Ji Eun for Queen of Tears

Also read | Lee Jong Suk-IU breakup rumours quashed? Fans claim they saw K-drama star at Seoul concert