King the Land's Lee Jun Ho planning acting comeback with Park Seo Joon K-drama director?

Lee Jun Ho is reportedly in talks to lead a new K-drama. Lee Jun Ho's King the Land was a big K-drama hit in 2023. (JTBC)

According to South Korean news outlet StarNews' Monday report, the multi-faceted singer and actor is set to star in the upcoming series “Typhoon Company” (aka “Tae Poong Company”). Junho's agency, JYP Entertainment, quickly responded to the report, saying that the beloved artist is “reviewing the offer to star in the drama positively.”

What do we know about Lee Jun Ho's new K-drama offer?

If the King the Land star greenlights his alignment with the new drama title, he will reportedly take charge on the small screen as the titular character Kang Tae Poong, Typhoon Company’s CEO. His role demands that he do whatever it takes to protect the family business. The K-drama is expected to be helmed by Fight For My Way (starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won) director Lee Na Jeong, who is also celebrated for backing other popular hits like Love Alarm and See You in My 19th Life.

Much like Kim Soo Hyun’s forthcoming Disney Plus drama, Knock Off, Typhoon Company will also explore the devastating impact of the 1997 IMF financial crisis. Kang Tae Poong’s small family-run business, loved by his late father, will especially take a hit, testing the protagonist against hardships that will ultimately shape him into a “true adult.”

2025 expected to be a big year for Lee Jun Ho in the acting department

Junho, a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM, is on a roll, and his fans are in for a delight, considering the beloved star’s schedule is already lined up with multiple projects. In addition to reviewing the Typhoon Company K-drama offer, he has already booked the leading role in the outlandish Netflix superhero series Cashero, which is expected to roll out in 2025.

If all goes well, the famed South Korean network tvN (Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, No Gain No Love, Love Next Door) will start airing Typhoon Company next year. Could this be another miraculous record-breaking hit in the making? Streaming details and additional casting announcements are yet to be announced.