Are Park Seo-joon and Lauren Tsai in a relationship? His agency breaks silence on dating rumours

After dating rumours of actor Park Seo-joon and Lauren Tsai emerged on social media platforms, the former's agency, Awesome ENT, issued a statement. As reported by Soompi, the agency said that Seo-joon was overseas and attended an event where people from "diverse fields were invited". The agency also added that it wouldn't be able to "provide confirmation on any aspects of his personal life". (Also Read | Park Seo-joon breaks silence on dating rumours with YouTuber xooos) Park Seo-joon and Lauren Tsai were reportedly spotted together in Japan.

What reports hinted about Seo-joon and Lauren

According to reports, Seo-joon is in a relationship with Lauren Tsai. Reportedly, they were spotted together in Japan. The duo also shared posts on Instagram taken at the same location.

Here's what Seo-joon’s agency said

Responding to the reports, Seo-joon’s agency, Awesome ENT, said in a statement, “Park Seo-joon was carrying out overseas activities for attendance at a brand event recently, and artists and related individuals of diverse fields were invited to this event. We ask for your understanding in not being able to provide confirmation on any aspects of his personal life beyond information about his official activities.”

About Seo-joon's projects

Park Seo-joon recently starred in Gyeongseong Creature. A South Korean historical drama suspense mystery horror television series, it released on Netflix in December 2023. The second season is set for release in 2024. Directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub, the serial also features Han So-hee and Claudia Kim. He also has the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen 2 in the pipeline.

About Lauren Tsai

Lauren Tsai, born in 1998, is an American actor, model, and artist. She is known for her appearances in shows including Terrace House: Aloha State and Legion. She made her acting debut in the third and final season of Legion, a television series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.