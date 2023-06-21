Park Seo-joon breaks silence on dating rumours with YouTuber xooos: ‘I feel burdened by opening up my private life’

Actor Park Seo-joon has broken his silence on reports of him dating YouTuber xooos, whose real name is Hong Soo Yeon. During a press conference on Wednesday for his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia, Seo-joon said that he feels 'greatly burdened by opening up my private life'. He revealed that when he heard news about him he thought it was because of the film. (Also Read | Are Park Seo-joon and YouTuber xooos dating? Here's what their agencies have said) Park Seo-joon and xooos are apparently dating.

Reports of Seo-joon dating

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Seo-joon has been dating xooos for some time now. As per reports, the duo was seen on several dates in Seoul. Their agencies issued brief statements reacting to the reports.

What Park Seo-joon said?

As quoted by Soompi, Park Seo-joon said, “I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.' I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment.”

Seo-joon and xooos' agencies reacted to rumours?

As quoted by Soompi, Seo-joon’s agency Awesome ENT said on Tuesday, “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” xooos’s agency WAVY stated, “It is difficult to confirm.”

Park Seo-joon on his film

Talking about his film Concrete Utopia, Seo-joon added on Wednesday, “Since today is the first official scheduled event for Concrete Utopia, please show lots of interest in the film.” Concrete Utopia is a disaster thriller about a devastating earthquake. The film will follow the story when survivors gather at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only building left standing in earthquake-hit Seoul.

Concrete Utopia

In the film Lee Byung-hun stars as Young Tak, the leader of the residents of Hwang Goong Apartments who will do anything to protect the building from outsiders. Seo-joon and Park Bo-young play the roles of a married couple who is determined to protect their family and apartment.

As per the report, the film is loosely based on the webtoon Joyful Outcast (Pleasant Neighbors) Part 2. The film also stars Kim Sun-young, Park Ji-hu and Kim Do-yoon among others. Concrete Utopia will premiere in theaters in August this year.

