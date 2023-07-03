Are King the Land actors YoonA and Lee Jun-ho dating in real life? Here's the truth

YoonA and Lee Jun-ho, the lead characters in King the Land, are reportedly dating. Several reports surfaced claiming that the actors began dating before they started shooting King the Land. However, both YoonA and Jun-ho's agencies have issued a statement dismissing the reports. (Also Read | Park Seo-joon breaks silence on dating rumours with YouTuber xooos) YoonA and Lee Jun-ho star in King the Land.

What YoonA's agency has said

As per a Soompi report, an industry representative recently made claims about YoonA and Lee Jun-ho dating. Denying which, as quoted by Soompi, YoonA’s agency SM Entertainment said, “The two are just close and the dating rumours are not true.”

What Lee Jun-ho's agency has said

Lee Jun-ho’s agency JYP Entertainment similarly responded, as per Soompi, “The two are close, but upon checking (with Lee Junho), the dating rumours are groundless."

This isn't the first time the duo is working together. They appeared for the first time together as MCs in a romantic dance for a music show. Their Senorita performance left fans in awe.

About King the Land

King the Land is an ongoing South Korean television series starring Lee Jun-ho and YoonA (Lim Yoon-a). It premiered on JTBC on June 17 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 (KST). The show will air on Netflix (India) on July 13.

The synopsis of the show reads, "Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand." Lim Hyun-ook, Chun Sung-il, and Choi Rome are the creators of the show, which also stars Go Won-hee.

Earlier, Soompi reported that King the Land topped the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list in the dramas that created the most buzz. YoonA and Lee Junho too swept the top two spots on the list of most buzzworthy cast members, swapping places to take number one and number two respectively.

All about YoonA's career

YoonA debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls’ Generation. She has starred in You Are My Destiny, Love Rain, Confidential Assignment, The King Loves, EXIT and Big Mouth.

Jun-ho's projects

Lee Jun-ho debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM. He became a known name for his roles in Good Manager, Just Between Lovers, Wok of Love, The Red Sleeve, Cold Eyes and Twenty.

