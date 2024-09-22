Lee Jong Suk-IU breakup rumours quashed? Fans claim they saw K-drama star at Seoul concert

Speculations surrounding South Korea's buzzworthy couple IU and Lee Jong Suk have subjected them to breakup rumours over the past few months. But now, a potential public sighting of the K-drama heartthrob at the K-pop idol's Seoul concert has ignited rounds of uncontained excitement. Lee Jong Suk and IU.

The couple’s friends-to-lovers story pulls a page out of K-drama episodes. However, last month, a viral online post alleging that the golden pair had broken up became a cause for many broken hearts. Lee Jong Suk and IU’s conspicuous public absence further fuelled South Korean journalists’ “back-handed” digs at the rumoured breakup.

However, the beloved duo has seemingly shut down that bitter insinuation about them going their separate ways. Amid IU’s ongoing encore concert shows for the “2024 IU HEREH World Tour Concert Encore: The Winning” series, a mystery appearance has sparked a frenzy online. Fans believe the Pinocchio actor was also in attendance at the Seoul World Cup Stadium show on Saturday, September 21.

Lee Jong Suk spotted at IU's Seoul concert?

Numerous social media posts shared videos from the event, with a man wearing a black bucket hat and his face masked up at the centre of each post. “Streets are saying it’s Lee Jong Suk,” tweeted a fan on X, formerly Twitter. The W star has always been known for being a “supportive” BF and has often been spotted at IU’s concerts in the South Korean capital alongside members of his team. One of the most recent pictures from the Saturday concert captured the actor enjoying the show from afar. He was also snapped beside a familiar staff member, which only fanned the fire of speculations lit by eagle-eyed fans.

Despite keeping their relationship private, the two haven't shied away from shouting out each other in public when necessary. The Big Mouth actor was also seen at one of his girlfriend's concerts earlier in 2024.

After winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, Lee Jong Suk dedicated his acceptance to an unspecified special someone. K-netizens were confident that the actor was hinting at his significant other, which, in hindsight, could have very well been IU.

IU and Lee Jong Suk reportedly first met in 2012 when they participated as hosts of SBS' music program Inkigayo. Their couple status was ultimately revealed by Dispatch as part of its customary 2023 New Year relationship reveal in 2022. Eventually, their respective agencies confirmed that they were dating.