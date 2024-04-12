Lee Jong Suk to enter global OTT space with webtoon based K- drama; proposal in discussion

Actor Lee Jong Suk is reported to be making a comeback with a new webtoon-based K-drama. According to Korean news outlet Daily Sports, the actor, who is known for being highly selective with his roles, is in talks to lead a supernatural drama. If all goes well, this would mark his first collaboration with Global OTT, which is likely to be Disney. Both sides are reportedly positive about the discussions, and there is a high possibility that the “partnership will come to fruition.” Lee Jong Suk's potential role as a legendary firefighter in '1 Second' drama.(Pic Credit: jongsuk0206)

Lee Jong Suk in talks to lead webtoon-based drama

According to the report the Pinocchio actor is in discussions to star in the series "1 Second" (working title). Negotiations are progressing well and there is a good chance that his role will be confirmed.

1 Second is a drama about real-life firemen fighting against arson. It's based on the popular webtoon series by Sini and art by Kwang Woon. , which has been available on Naver since 2019. The first season ended in 2022 and the second season is currently being serialised.

The plot of 1 Second

If Lee Jong Suk signs up for the role, he will portray Ho-ga, a legendary firefighter who solves fire and disaster situations with a 100% rescue rate using his ability to see the future. The webtoon has gained popularity with over 500,000 interested readers and a rating of 9.98 out of 10. 1 Second is anticipated to be Lee Jong Suk's new work, marking his return after two years since his last drama, Big Mouth.

The production company and platform for the upcoming show 1 Second are highly reliable. The production of the show is being handled by Arc Media (formerly Story Hunter Co., Ltd.), which has previously produced successful shows such as Disney Plus's Casino and dramas like Love Affairs in the Afternoon. They have also played a significant role in Disney's success in the country.

In November 2023, the Doctor Stranger actor was in talks with Go Min Si, known for her role in Sweet Home, to headline a drama directed by the creator of Descendants of the Sun. However, it was later reported that the negotiations didn't go well, and both stars opted out.