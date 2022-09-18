Farah Khan says her 'kind of cinema is back, wants to be 'quiet about plans: 'I had a big mouth, revealed all my cards'

Film director-choreographer Farah Khan has said that her ‘kind of cinema’ is back and that it's 'time for the big-ticket, tentpole, event films and blockbuster commercial entertainers'. In a new interview, Farah, however, added that she will stay 'quiet about the plans' till they get rolled out. She also said that earlier she had 'a big mouth' and revealed everything due to her excitement. (Also Read | Farah Khan revisits memories of meeting 'guru' Michael Jackson in New York)

Farah's last directorial venture was the 2014 film Happy New Year, an action comedy heist film. Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

Speaking with Times of India, Farah said, “What’s good today is that my kind of cinema is back! There was a whole cycle when I didn’t make a movie because my kind of films were not being made. It’s time for the big-ticket, tentpole, event films and blockbuster commercial entertainers. Those are the ones working. But this time, I want to be quiet about the plans till they roll out. Earlier, I had a big mouth, and I revealed all my cards due to sheer excitement. But now, I just want to focus on the work and get it going.”

Speaking about her project with Rohit Shetty, Farah said, “Rohit and I want to make our film together. He has given me a hefty signing amount and is refusing to take it back (laughs). In fact, he has been very sweet to me. Even though he was not my friend, when my family and I were going through a tough phase a while ago, he picked up the phone to check if we were alright and if we needed help. That display of support makes me extremely emotional towards him. So, to answer your question, our film will be made but that’s all I can say at this moment. As for the other film, it was pure talk in trade circles.”

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. She later directed Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. She has also hosted the celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein.

Farah became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

