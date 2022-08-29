Farah Khan revisits memories of meeting 'guru' Michael Jackson in New York on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker, choreographer Farah Khan Kunder paid tribute to her guru Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary on Monday. She shared a rare picture with the late icon and called it the ‘turning point of her life.’ The picture was clicked in New York in 1999. Also read: Farah Khan breaks plates with kids following a Greek tradition

In the picture, a younger-looking Farah stood next to Michael Jackson who looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote in the caption, “My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday#michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop” Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, “Wow so lucky.” “Two rockstar of dancing in a frame,” added another one.

Farah Khan grew up idolizing Michael Jackson like many other fans. Talking about him, PTI quoted Farah in 2009, “I officially had no training in dance and whatever I learnt was from watching Michael Jackson by watching his videos, especially 'Thriller' over and over again. I consider him as my guru.” Michael Jackson died in the same year due to an alleged overdose of prescription medicine.

“I had a won an award at the ceremony and Michael Jackson was also getting an award for his humanitarian works. The organisers knew how crazy I was for him so they did take me to backstage to meet him. I have a picture with him which I will cherish all my life. I told him that I am a choreographer and that is just because of him. I thought I would retire after I choreograph Michael Jackson," Farah explained her picture with him to CNN-IBN.

Farah was among the many Bollywood stars who mourned Michael's death and keeps remembering him on social media. Besides this, Farah regularly shared her life updates. In the latest, she was spotted making most of her time in a Greek-themed eatery in Mumbai with her kids, Czar, Anya and Diva.

