NCT DREAM set to dazzle US fans in iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2023: Check out cities and dates

K-pop boy band NCT DREAM is all set to dazzle fans in the US as they join the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which began on November 26, 2023, in Florida. K-pop boy band NCT DREAM is all set to dazzle fans in the US as they join the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which began on November 26, 2023, in Florida.

These are the cities and dates for NCT DREAM's US tour for the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour:

December 10: TD Garden, Boston

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

December 11: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

December 14: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Their performance during the tour is much-awaited by fans and media alike, with the band having received interview requests from media outlets such as FOX13 and Entertainment Tonight.

The Jingle Ball Tour by iHeartRadio is an extensive music festival organized by iHeartRadio, the largest media group in the United States, travelling to some major cities at the year-end.

The music icon held its inaugural North American tour in seven U.S. cities last April, in LA, Newark and Chicago, and gained the spotlight as a ‘K-pop star to watch’ by Billboard and Consequence of Sound (COS). They will join the exciting lineup alongside iconic musicians like SZA, Caesar, Nicki Minaj, and OneRepublic.

NCT DREAM: Recent Activities

The popular oy-band sustained its momentum with the release of Candy in December 2022. Their 3rd regular album, ISJT, surpassed 4.32 million copies in sales and secured top positions on diverse music charts. This year, the band went on a highly successful global tour spreading through 26 cities, performing 41 shows.

NCT DREAM was created by SM Entertainment in 2016, as the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. It comprises 7 members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin, and Jisung.

Originally intended as NCT's adolescent unit with an admission-and-graduation system, members were expected to leave once they reached the age of majority. This approach, however, was rebranded in 2020.