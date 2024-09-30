BTS’ Suga sentenced to $11,491 fine over DUI scandal: Case closed, ‘Suga stays,’ trends

After facing nearly two months of intense media scrutiny and receiving unwavering support from his fans following his DUI incident in August, BTS's Suga has finally been sentenced and can now breathe a little easier. A court has fined the K-pop star 15 million won for riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol, sources revealed on Monday. Now, the South Korean rapper can focus on moving forward without any additional complications. BTS’ Suga sentenced to $11,491 fine over DUI scandal(Pic credit: Bighit, via X)

BTS Suga fined in DUI case

On September 10, it was disclosed that Suga had been summarily indicted and fined by the Criminal Division 2 of the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office. Following that, media outlets reported on the fine; however, the figure remained unconfirmed, and he has now received an official sentence.

The Seoul Court issued a summary order imposing a fine of ₩15 million KRW (approximately $11,200 USD) for riding an electric scooter under the influence on August 6, 2024, according to KoreaTimes. This amount matches the prosecution's earlier request made on September 11. A summary order is typically issued for less severe cases. If Suga chooses to contest this, he has seven days from the order to request a formal trial.

Also read: Taylor Swift skips ‘struggling’ Travis Kelce's second game straight: ‘After break-up date?’ say netizens

But as of now, the Daechwita rapper, who officially goes by Min Yoongi, has been let go after making a few appearances at the police station and issuing an apology after he was charged with driving an electric scooter while under the influence last month. His blood alcohol level at that time was 0.227%.

Suga stays trends

In the wake of the news, "Suga Stays," "We Love You Yoongi," and "Suchwita on Top" are just a few of the trending hashtags that ARMYs have been buzzing about. Earlier, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the BTS rapper, ranging from his potential return to the septet and his show "Suchwita," where he serves up drinks and deep conversations, to concerns about being dropped by luxury brands amid the scandal and even being snubbed from promotional posters.

Despite the flood of invalid claims while he was busy fulfilling his public service duties, it seems these worries are now a thing of the past for fans.

Also read: Netflix's Love Next Door slides as Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell records ratings high

Interestingly while the critics were busy scrutinising the rapper, he was scripting history and making the best of his career on international music charts, with global fans rallying behind him. As we previously reported, he enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the dedicated fandom that supported his older tracks. On September 4th, The Last from his debut mixtape, Agust D, achieved a remarkable milestone by topping the World Digital Song Sales Chart for the first time since its release eight years ago.

His other song Polar Night also made its way onto the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts. Fans purchased these tracks in nearly equal quantities, causing them to rank side-by-side on both charts. These are just a few records that he achieved during his DUI scandal.