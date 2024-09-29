Netflix's Love Next Door slides as Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell records ratings high

The K-drama scene is heating up with a fantastic lineup of shows featuring top-tier stars as the last quarter approaches. Park Shin Hye's comeback in The Judge from Hell has set the stage for even more exciting releases, including the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game, Light Shop, and The Trunk. Jung Hae In's Love Next Door slides as Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell records ratings high(SBS, tvN)

Meanwhile, ongoing hits like Jung Hae In's Love Next Door and the debut of Iron Family, have catapulted K-dramas to the top of the most-watched content across various OTT platforms apart from domestic television.

Iron Family debuts with strong premiere ratings

KBS 2TV's latest drama, Iron Family, starring Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Choi Tae Joon, and others has successfully followed in the footsteps of their record-breaking hit, Beauty and Mr. Romantic. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode left a lasting impression with a promising start, garnering the highest viewership ratings of any program that day. Iron Family, recorded an impressive average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent, making it the most-watched show on Saturday.

Iron Family's plot

Contrary to its title suggesting themes of strength and irony, Iron Family revolves around the 'clean laundry' family of Da Rim and her husband, who are actually laundering money rather than doing laundry. This romantic black comedy, penned by Seo Sook Hyang the writer of Ask the Stars—is set to unfold over 36 episodes. The story is about two families living next to each other: one is a classic Korean family setup, and the other one is all about pretending to be a perfect family.

The Judge from Hell records rating high

The new K-drama The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, garnered a nationwide average rating of 9.8 percent, marking its highest rating to date. Premiering last weekend with two consecutive episodes, the series follows Kang Bit Na, a devil from Hell living inside the body of a beautiful judge who is determined to send wrongdoers to their doom. Her ambitious mission meets Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), a detective renowned for his exceptional investigative talents. Together, they embark on an unconventional journey filled with intrigue and excitement

Love Next Door sees ratings dip

Love Next Door, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min kicked off on a high note but is now experiencing a slight dip in domestic ratings. Despite maintaining a tight number 2 hold on Netflix's top 10 non-English TV shows, only surpassed by another Korean series, Culinary Class Wars, it has recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent.

The drama centers on two childhood friends who grew up in the same neighborhood. As they drift apart due to their professional lives, fate intervenes, bringing them back together to embark on a beautiful love story. Meanwhile, MBC’s Black Out with just one episode left achieved a nationwide rating of 8.6 percent.