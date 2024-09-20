Squid Game season 2 special teaser: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun re-enters game with 'new resolution in mind'. Watch
Set three years after Seong Gi-hun's victory in Squid Game's first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose.
Netflix Korea has released a special teaser for the highly awaited second season of Squid Game. Taking to its YouTube channel on Friday, the streaming platform posted a nearly one-minute-long video. The clip began with Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, waking up with a start as his doorbell rang. He opened the door, brandishing a gun, as a masked figure stood in front of him. (Also Read | Squid Game season 2 release date announced with new Olympics-themed teaser. Watch)
Squid Game new teaser
The video then gave glimpses inside the venue of the Squid game and the participants as they prepared to enter a fresh cycle of life-or-death challenges. A masked person then said in Korean, "We are ready to start the game." Seong Gi-hun was also one of the contseats as he wore his jacket with the tag '456'.
About Squid Game 2
Set three years after Seong Gi-hun's tumultuous victory in the first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose. Having abandoned plans to travel to the United States, Seong Gi-hun dives back into the fray alongside a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.
Hwang Dong-hyuk once again helmed the series as director, writer, and producer. Apart from Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will also reprise their roles. New cast members include Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon, Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26.
More about Squid Game
Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared insights with Deadline, indicating that this season will see Gi-hun transformed, pursuing revenge with a much more serious demeanour. The original Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days, solidifying its position as Netflix's most-watched series ever, as per Deadline.
Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Jung-Jae became the first Asian actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English program.
