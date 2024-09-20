Squid Game season 2 special teaser: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun re-enters game with 'new resolution in mind'. Watch

Netflix Korea has released a special teaser for the highly awaited second season of Squid Game. Taking to its YouTube channel on Friday, the streaming platform posted a nearly one-minute-long video. The clip began with Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, waking up with a start as his doorbell rang. He opened the door, brandishing a gun, as a masked figure stood in front of him. (Also Read | Squid Game season 2 release date announced with new Olympics-themed teaser. Watch) Stills from Squid Game season 2.

Squid Game new teaser

The video then gave glimpses inside the venue of the Squid game and the participants as they prepared to enter a fresh cycle of life-or-death challenges. A masked person then said in Korean, "We are ready to start the game." Seong Gi-hun was also one of the contseats as he wore his jacket with the tag '456'.

About Squid Game 2

Set three years after Seong Gi-hun's tumultuous victory in the first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose. Having abandoned plans to travel to the United States, Seong Gi-hun dives back into the fray alongside a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

Hwang Dong-hyuk once again helmed the series as director, writer, and producer. Apart from Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will also reprise their roles. New cast members include Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon, Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26.

More about Squid Game

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared insights with Deadline, indicating that this season will see Gi-hun transformed, pursuing revenge with a much more serious demeanour. The original Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days, solidifying its position as Netflix's most-watched series ever, as per Deadline.

Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Jung-Jae became the first Asian actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English program.